    Coastal Carolina Cheerleaders Reportedly Suspended Amid Prostitution Allegations

    The Coastal Carolina mascot performs against Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball second-round tournament game, Friday, March 21, 2014, in Raleigh. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    Gerry Broome/Associated Press
    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 31, 2017

    Coastal Carolina's cheerleading team has reportedly been suspended due to multiple allegations, including prostitution.

    According to Ian Cross and Sage Speaks of WMBF News, a CCU cheerleader who spoke on the condition of anonymity said multiple cheerleaders were questioned by police after an anonymous letter was sent to school president David DeCenzo.

    The letter alleged that Coastal Carolina cheerleaders engaged in "prostitution, purchasing alcohol for underage team members and paying others to complete their homework assignments."

    Police reportedly searched through the cheerleaders' cellphones during the questioning and released them Wednesday after telling them they had done nothing wrong.

    While no incident reports have been filed, a cheerleading showcase the team was set to host April 4 has been canceled, and an anonymous cheerleader said the squad will no longer take part in a national competition in Daytona Beach, Florida, per Cross and Speaks.

    Coastal Carolina officials have yet to comment publicly on the status of the cheerleading team or the allegations against it.

