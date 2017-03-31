Packers DE Ricky Jean Francois Owns 25 Dunkin' Donuts Franchises

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers defensive end Ricky Jean Francois isn't a businessman.

He's a business, man.

Earlier this week, the 30-year-old big fella told Steve Gorman on Fox Sports Radio that he owns 25 Dunkin' Donuts franchises.

Jean Francois told Gorman that "when the big money came in," he needed a retirement plan that would be useful the minute he retired.

The former Washington Redskin, who recently signed a one-year, $2 million deal, added that he wants to be an example when the league talks to young players about handling money:

I won't be those guys you see on 30 for 30. I won't be those percentage of guys that goes broke. ... I want to be that guy on top. When the league talks about, "This is what you do with your money," they actually show a picture of me.



[h/t Pro Football Talk]