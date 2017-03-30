Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Arrested on Suspicion of DUI, Mugshot Released

Brian Sevald/Getty Images

Detroit Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was arrested early Wednesday morning on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, per Derick Hutchinson of WDIV 4 Detroit.

The local network also provided his mugshot:

The arrest came hours after the Pistons' 97-96 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.

According to the report, Caldwell-Pope was pulled over for driving 45 mph in a 25 mph zone and then registered a blood alcohol content of 0.08 on the Breathalyzer.

The 24-year-old was active for Thursday's home game against the Brooklyn Nets, scoring 12 points in 37 minutes in a 90-89 victory. The Pistons play again Friday on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks.