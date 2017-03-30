    Detroit Pistons logoDetroit Pistons

    Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Arrested on Suspicion of DUI, Mugshot Released

    AUBURN HILLS, MI - MARCH 30: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #5 of the Detroit Pistons brings the ball up court during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on March 30, 2017 at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Brian Sevald/Getty Images
    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2017

    Detroit Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was arrested early Wednesday morning on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, per Derick Hutchinson of WDIV 4 Detroit.

    The local network also provided his mugshot:

    The arrest came hours after the Pistons' 97-96 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.

    According to the report, Caldwell-Pope was pulled over for driving 45 mph in a 25 mph zone and then registered a blood alcohol content of 0.08 on the Breathalyzer.

    The 24-year-old was active for Thursday's home game against the Brooklyn Nets, scoring 12 points in 37 minutes in a 90-89 victory. The Pistons play again Friday on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    get the App on the App Storeget the App on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 