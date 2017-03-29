    Miami Marlins logoMiami Marlins

    Ichiro Wants to Play Until He's 50; Says He'll 'Just Die' After Retiring

    JUPITER, FL - MARCH 24: Ichiro Suzuki #51 of the Miami Marlins is seen prior to against the Washington Nationals at Roger Dean Sadium on March 24, 2017 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Masterpress/Getty Images)
    Masterpress/Getty Images
    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistMarch 29, 2017

    Ichiro Suzuki has eclipsed 3,000 hits, captured two batting titles, made 10 All-Star teams and snagged an American League MVP during his 16-year MLB career, but he doesn't sound ready to slow down anytime soon.

    According to the New York Daily News' Nicholas Parco, the 43-year-old said Wednesday he has his sights set on playing in the majors until he's 50 years old.

    "Nobody knows what the future holds," he said. "But the way I feel, how I'm thinking, I feel like nothing can stop me from doing it."

    As for what he'll do after he eventually calls it quits, Ichiro painted a rather morbid picture.

    "I think I'll just die," he said.

    Although playing for another seven years sounds like a rather gaudy goal, Ichiro remained productive throughout the 2016 season. Over the course of 365 plate appearances, the Japanese sensation slashed .291/.354/.376 with 22 RBI, 15 doubles and 10 stolen bases.

    He also posted positive offensive wins above replacement (0.9) for the 15th time in his career, according to Baseball Reference.

    However, Ichiro's role decreased despite the fact he appeared in 143 of a possible 162 games last year. Specifically, his plate appearances dropped from 438 to 365.  

    In 2017, that trend figures to continue as he gets ready to serve in a platoon role in Miami's outfield once again.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    get the App on the App Storeget the App on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 