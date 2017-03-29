Ichiro Wants to Play Until He's 50; Says He'll 'Just Die' After Retiring

Masterpress/Getty Images

Ichiro Suzuki has eclipsed 3,000 hits, captured two batting titles, made 10 All-Star teams and snagged an American League MVP during his 16-year MLB career, but he doesn't sound ready to slow down anytime soon.

According to the New York Daily News' Nicholas Parco, the 43-year-old said Wednesday he has his sights set on playing in the majors until he's 50 years old.

"Nobody knows what the future holds," he said. "But the way I feel, how I'm thinking, I feel like nothing can stop me from doing it."

As for what he'll do after he eventually calls it quits, Ichiro painted a rather morbid picture.

"I think I'll just die," he said.

Although playing for another seven years sounds like a rather gaudy goal, Ichiro remained productive throughout the 2016 season. Over the course of 365 plate appearances, the Japanese sensation slashed .291/.354/.376 with 22 RBI, 15 doubles and 10 stolen bases.

He also posted positive offensive wins above replacement (0.9) for the 15th time in his career, according to Baseball Reference.

However, Ichiro's role decreased despite the fact he appeared in 143 of a possible 162 games last year. Specifically, his plate appearances dropped from 438 to 365.

In 2017, that trend figures to continue as he gets ready to serve in a platoon role in Miami's outfield once again.