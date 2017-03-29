Russell Westbrook Scores 57 Points, Earns 38th Triple-Double in OT Win vs. Magic

LM Otero/Associated Press

Russell Westbrook's dream 2016-17 season arguably hit its apex Wednesday night, as he set an NBA record by scoring 57 points in a triple-double, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 114-106 overtime win over the Orlando Magic at Amway Center.

Westbrook finished with 57 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, his 38th triple-double of the year. He is three shy of tying Oscar Robertson's all-time record for the most in a single season. The Thunder have eight games remaining, putting Westbrook on pace to barely break the mark, which has stood for more than 50 years.

Westbrook has gone for a triple-double in four straight games. The last three of those contests have seen him go for 30-plus points and shoot at least 50 percent from the field, putting to bed the stat-chasing murmurs that have dogged him a bit during his MVP chase.

Westbrook is one of just four players in NBA history with multiple 50-point triple-doubles. James Harden, Elgin Baylor and Wilt Chamberlain are the others.

Making the stat all the more impressive is the fact Harden and Westbrook each have two such games this season. Westbrook scored 51 points in a triple-double effort in the Thunder's Oct. 28 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Their respective historic seasons will likely result in one of the closest MVP votes in history. Westbrook is virtually certain to become the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double over a full season. Harden has the Rockets comfortably in third place in the Western Conference, lapping OKC by eight games while averaging 29.3 points and 11.4 assists.