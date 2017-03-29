    Social Reaction logoSocial Reaction

    Twitter Reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's Statue Unveiling at Madeira Airport

    TOPSHOT - Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo stands past a bust presented during a ceremony where Madeira's airport in Funchal is to be renamed after Cristiano Ronaldo, on Madeira island, on March 29, 2017. Madeira airport, the birthplace of Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, was renamed today in honor of the quadruple Ballon d'or and captain of the Portuguese team sacred European champion last summer. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCISCO LEONG (Photo credit should read FRANCISCO LEONG/AFP/Getty Images)
    FRANCISCO LEONG/Getty Images
    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistMarch 29, 2017

    A bust of Real Madrid and Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been slammed as "questionable" and "horrifying" after it was unveiled at the Aeroporto da Madeira.

    Per The Telegraph's Sean Gibson, the airport has been renamed the Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport to honour the island's most famous citizen, but the new statue unveiled to mark the occasion bears little resemblance to the four-time Ballon d'Or winner:

    Reaction to the bust has been mixed. The Football Ramble echoed the thoughts of many:

    Meanwhile, BBC Sport's Dan Walker felt there may have been some confusion over the subject of the sculpture:

    Agence France-Presse's Tom Williams was reminded of another suspect statue of the former Manchester United star, which stands outside his personal museum:

    Betting company Coral eschewed the opportunity to joke at Ronaldo's expense and simply stated the obvious:

    Per football writer Richard Gibson, though, the star himself seemed to take it in good spirit:

    Ronaldo will likely return to action with Real against Alaves in La Liga on Sunday after scoring against both Sweden and Hungary for Portugal during the international break.  

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 