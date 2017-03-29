Twitter Reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's Statue Unveiling at Madeira Airport
A bust of Real Madrid and Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been slammed as "questionable" and "horrifying" after it was unveiled at the Aeroporto da Madeira.
Per The Telegraph's Sean Gibson, the airport has been renamed the Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport to honour the island's most famous citizen, but the new statue unveiled to mark the occasion bears little resemblance to the four-time Ballon d'Or winner:
Bleacher Report UK @br_uk
Which one is Cristiano? https://t.co/SNrSUn0c7K3/29/2017, 12:04:29 PM
Reaction to the bust has been mixed. The Football Ramble echoed the thoughts of many:
The Football Ramble @FootballRamble
New horror movie trope: Ronaldo's bronze face. https://t.co/MKrumgHdLv3/29/2017, 1:51:14 PM
Meanwhile, BBC Sport's Dan Walker felt there may have been some confusion over the subject of the sculpture:
Dan Walker @mrdanwalker
When you send the statue guy a picture of Niall Quinn instead of Cristiano Ronaldo #Awkward 😂 https://t.co/0VR8qPskVF3/29/2017, 12:25:06 PM
Agence France-Presse's Tom Williams was reminded of another suspect statue of the former Manchester United star, which stands outside his personal museum:
Tom Williams @tomwfootball
For a very handsome man, Ronaldo has had some appalling luck with statue-makers https://t.co/M74YEDng4c3/29/2017, 12:02:05 PM
Betting company Coral eschewed the opportunity to joke at Ronaldo's expense and simply stated the obvious:
Coral @Coral
Madeira Airport is now Cristiano Ronaldo Airport & they decided to celebrate with a statue of Cristiano Ronaldo that looks nothing like him. https://t.co/MnLXKfecxd3/29/2017, 11:56:24 AM
Per football writer Richard Gibson, though, the star himself seemed to take it in good spirit:
Richard Gibson @richardgibson74
At least Ronaldo sees the funny side after a statue of Wor Jackie is unveiled at the airport named after him. #ronaldo #nufc https://t.co/PpgsLgDTyY3/29/2017, 12:23:36 PM
Ronaldo will likely return to action with Real against Alaves in La Liga on Sunday after scoring against both Sweden and Hungary for Portugal during the international break.
