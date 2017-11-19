Paul Millsap Suffers Wrist Injury During Nuggets vs. Lakers

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets power forward Paul Millsap suffered a left wrist sprain during Sunday night's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center, according to Gina Mizell of the Denver Post.

Millsap had five points, four rebounds and two assists in 13 minutes before exiting.

The Nuggets signed Millsap to a three-year, $90 million deal shortly after free agency opened, and the move instantly boosted Denver's profile in a crowded Western Conference.

It also provided the up-and-coming Nuggets with a leader on and off the floor.

"Paul fits with the culture we're trying to create," head coach Michael Malone told Mile High Sports AM 1340. "When you have a locker room filled with so many young players, to add Paul, his experience and veteran leadership, it's a win-win for everybody."

Since arriving in Denver, the four-time All-Star has averaged 16.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks in a one-two frontcourt punch with center Nikola Jokic.

The last thing the Nuggets need is a lengthy absence from Millsap, but they do have the depth to withstand a short-term stint on the shelf.

Trey Lyles should be among the primary players called upon to pick up the slack in Millsap's stead.