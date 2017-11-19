    Paul Millsap Suffers Wrist Injury During Nuggets vs. Lakers

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2017

    DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 11: Paul Millsap #4 of the Denver Nuggets dunks against the Orlando Magic on November 11, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

    Denver Nuggets power forward Paul Millsap suffered a left wrist sprain during Sunday night's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center, according to Gina Mizell of the Denver Post.

    Millsap had five points, four rebounds and two assists in 13 minutes before exiting.

    The Nuggets signed Millsap to a three-year, $90 million deal shortly after free agency opened, and the move instantly boosted Denver's profile in a crowded Western Conference.

    It also provided the up-and-coming Nuggets with a leader on and off the floor.

    "Paul fits with the culture we're trying to create," head coach Michael Malone told Mile High Sports AM 1340. "When you have a locker room filled with so many young players, to add Paul, his experience and veteran leadership, it's a win-win for everybody."

    Since arriving in Denver, the four-time All-Star has averaged 16.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks in a one-two frontcourt punch with center Nikola Jokic.

    The last thing the Nuggets need is a lengthy absence from Millsap, but they do have the depth to withstand a short-term stint on the shelf.

    Trey Lyles should be among the primary players called upon to pick up the slack in Millsap's stead.

    Related

      Denver Nuggets logo
      Denver Nuggets

      Lonzo Drops 11-11-16 as Lakers Rout Nuggets

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Isaiah Thomas Makes Progress in Rehab

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Durant (Ankle) Misses Nets Game, Unsure vs. OKC

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      David Lee Retires After 12 Seasons

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report