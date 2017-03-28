Jay Cutler Photographed Naked on Instagram by Wife Kristin Cavallari

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Quarterback Jay Cutler appears to be enjoying the NFL offseason.

His wife Kristin Cavallari posted an NSFW picture of him enjoying a view of the sea on her Instagram page. Sports Illustrated shared a safer version:

Cavallari previously noted on her Instagram page they were moving from Chicago after the Bears released Cutler.

The 2008 Pro Bowler is now without an NFL team at the moment, but he doesn't seem too stressed about it.