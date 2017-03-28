Jay Cutler Photographed Naked on Instagram by Wife Kristin Cavallari
March 28, 2017
Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press
Quarterback Jay Cutler appears to be enjoying the NFL offseason.
His wife Kristin Cavallari posted an NSFW picture of him enjoying a view of the sea on her Instagram page. Sports Illustrated shared a safer version:
Sports Illustrated @SInow
The SFW version of @kristincav's Instagram post of Jay Cutler https://t.co/LfmHLIWZmF https://t.co/BUcsRIVAuF3/28/2017, 4:43:24 PM
Cavallari previously noted on her Instagram page they were moving from Chicago after the Bears released Cutler.
The 2008 Pro Bowler is now without an NFL team at the moment, but he doesn't seem too stressed about it.
