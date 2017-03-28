    Chicago Bears logoChicago Bears

    Jay Cutler Photographed Naked on Instagram by Wife Kristin Cavallari

    Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press
    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 28, 2017

    Quarterback Jay Cutler appears to be enjoying the NFL offseason.

    His wife Kristin Cavallari posted an NSFW picture of him enjoying a view of the sea on her Instagram page. Sports Illustrated shared a safer version:

     

    Cavallari previously noted on her Instagram page they were moving from Chicago after the Bears released Cutler.

    The 2008 Pro Bowler is now without an NFL team at the moment, but he doesn't seem too stressed about it.

