    Chile (National Football) logoChile (National Football)

    Lionel Messi Suspended 4 Argentina Matches After Ranting at Official vs. Chile

    Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Chile during their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier football match at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 23, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / EITAN ABRAMOVICH (Photo credit should read EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP/Getty Images)
    EITAN ABRAMOVICH/Getty Images
    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistMarch 28, 2017

    FIFA have banned Lionel Messi for four international matches after finding the player guilty of verbally abusing an assistant referee.

    The world governing body issued a statement on its official website confirming its decision after the incident, which occurred as Messi featured against Chile for his country.

    The statement read:

    The FIFA Disciplinary Committee – in application of articles 77 a) and 108 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC) – has reached a decision in relation to the case of Lionel Messi following an incident that occurred during the match between Argentina and Chile on 23 March 2017 as part of the qualifying competition for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™:

    Lionel Messi has been found guilty of violating art. 57 of the FDC for having directed insulting words at an assistant referee.

    The Barcelona superstar also received a fine of CHF 10,000, with the ban starting Tuesday as Argentina face Bolivia in World Cup qualification in La Paz.

    The game is vital for the South American giants as they hold on to their qualification berth by a narrow margin in the standings.

    Messi will miss the majority of the remaining qualification fixtures, and his absence could have severe ramifications on Argentina's prospects of featuring at Russia 2018.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 