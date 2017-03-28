    NBA logoNBA

    Adam Silver Wants a Woman as NBA Head Coach 'Sooner Than Later'

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 18: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks with the media during a press conference at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistMarch 28, 2017

    NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is putting the onus on himself to ensure the league features the first woman head coach in its history.

    Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN passed along comments about the issue from Silver, who's confident he can help the idea become reality in the not-too-distant future.

    "There definitely will," he said. "And I think it is on me to sort of ensure that it happens sooner rather than later."

    Silver told the outlet there's "absolutely no reason" a woman can't handle an NBA head coaching role and noted the league is "very focused" on making it happen.

    He referenced assistant coaches Becky Hammon of the San Antonio Spurs and Nancy Lieberman of the Sacramento Kings as well as Los Angeles Clippers assistant video coordinator Natalie Nakase as women "in the pipeline" who could eventually break the glass ceiling, per ESPN:

    First of all, let me say that I disagree that there will not be a woman head coach in the NBA. It is hard to say exactly when (it will happen). There are three women currently in the pipeline, and I think like we have seen in all other aspects of life, while there are certain cases for example, the athletes that participate in the NBA, there are obvious physical difference between men and women and those differences are why we have a men's league and a women's league.

    Hammon, who became an assistant with San Antonio in 2014 after a decorated WNBA career, is already a championship-winning coach after leading the Spurs' Summer League team to a title in 2015. She also became the first female All-Star Game assistant coach in 2016.

    She explained the outpouring of support she's received after earning the latter honor to Nina Mandell of USA Today in February 2016:

    I can't tell you just how many women come up to me and they're so proud—and men too. Dads that have daughters and sisters and mothers, they're just so genuinely excited that doors and opportunities are now being opened. For me, I think it's such a notable point to make that a leader had to believe, a leader had to see that potential. A person had to come along that didn't care about gender, they care about how you do your job.

    Meanwhile, Lieberman has already coached the Dallas Mavericks' NBA D-League affiliate, the Texas Legends, and has a long history in the sport. Nakase was the head coach of a men's team in Japan and has worked on the Clippers' staff since 2012.

    Although Silver couldn't put an exact timetable on one of those three options or another female candidate's getting the chance to serve as a head coach, he told ESPN several barriers have been taken down over the years and the league must continue to "accelerate" the process.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 