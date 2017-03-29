Bleacher Report's Full 2017 MLB Season Preview and Predictions

3 of 20

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Alex Cobb, Tampa Bay Rays

Nearly two years removed from Tommy John surgery, Alex Cobb could help the Tampa Bay Rays contend this season. What's more likely is the Rays will struggle to keep up and then try to get something for the right-hander before he becomes a free agent.

Brian Dozier, Minnesota Twins

Brian Dozier's name was a constant presence in offseason trade rumors. Though nothing materialized, the Minnesota Twins are going to be flooded with calls from teams in need of Dozier's power this summer.

Todd Frazier, Chicago White Sox

It's like this: The Chicago White Sox are rebuilding, and Todd Frazier is a power hitter who's a free agent at the end of the year. He should keep a bag packed.

Andrew McCutchen, Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates seemed to be this close to trading Andrew McCutchen over the winter. Though nothing happened, the saga doesn't seem over yet. The Pirates will keep McCutchen if they contend, but their chances of doing so look iffy. The 2013 National League MVP will be as good as gone if they're out of it by July.

Jose Quintana, Chicago White Sox

Since Jose Quintana is under contract through at least 2018, the White Sox don't need to be in a hurry to trade him. But going off the latest from Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, the left-hander being dealt is a matter of when and not if.

David Robertson, Chicago White Sox

David Robertson is under contract through 2018 as well. But he's also a talented reliever, the likes of which are always in demand around the trade deadline. He'll be moved.