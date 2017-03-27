European Taekwondo Champ Sets New World Record, Breaks 111 Blocks in 35 Seconds

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Harris Featured Columnist

First, you must fill your head with knowledge. Then you can break blocks with it.

That little paraphrasing of the comment from the karate teacher from The Simpsons is appropriate as the world of fringy online sports clips celebrates its newest world-record holder.

Kerim Ahmetspahic, a taekwondo black belt from Bosnia, broke 111 concrete slabs in 35 seconds on Sunday to set a new Guinness World Record. Not too bad for being only 16 years of age.

He did it in a pretty unusual way, too. He somersaulted over individual stacks of slabs, breaking and then pressing down with his skull until they were all broken. That, it has to be said, is one knowledgeable head.