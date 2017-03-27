    MMA logoMMA

    European Taekwondo Champ Sets New World Record, Breaks 111 Blocks in 35 Seconds

    Aug 20, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Adboulrazak Issoufou Alfaga (NIG) fights Radik Isaev (AZE) in the mens judo +80kg gold medal match during the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Carioca Arena 3. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
    Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
    Scott HarrisFeatured Columnist March 27, 2017

    First, you must fill your head with knowledge. Then you can break blocks with it.

    That little paraphrasing of the comment from the karate teacher from The Simpsons is appropriate as the world of fringy online sports clips celebrates its newest world-record holder.

    Kerim Ahmetspahic, a taekwondo black belt from Bosnia, broke 111 concrete slabs in 35 seconds on Sunday to set a new Guinness World Record. Not too bad for being only 16 years of age.

    He did it in a pretty unusual way, too. He somersaulted over individual stacks of slabs, breaking and then pressing down with his skull until they were all broken. That, it has to be said, is one knowledgeable head.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 