Adam Jones Pleads Guilty to Obstruction Charge from January Hotel Incident

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones pleaded guilty Tuesday to obstructing official business stemming from a Jan. 3 incident.

According to TMZ, disorderly conduct and assault charges were dropped as part of a plea deal. Jones was sentenced to two days in jail but got credit for time served, which means he will not return to prison.

Terry Helmer of WCPO shared video of Jones apologizing during his court appearance:

Jones, 33, was arrested Jan. 3 after he "tangled with hotel security late at night" and "pushed a security employee and poked him in the eye, then kicked and head-butted as officers tried to put him into a police vehicle," according to Lisa Cornwell of the Associated Press (via the Denver Post).

A surveillance video also showed Jones using profanities to address officers inside of the police car and saying, "I hope you die tomorrow." The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office added that Jones spit on a nurse's hand, though a felony charge of harassment for that particular incident was dropped by prosecutors.

The alleged incident was the latest of Jones' NFL career, which included him missing the entirety of the 2007 and 2009 seasons after suspensions. He's missed just two games over the past five seasons, however, posting 66 tackles, a forced fumble, and an interception in 2016.