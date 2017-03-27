    Golf logoGolf

    Alligator on Florida Golf Course Eats Player's Ball, Backs into Water

    Thomas DuffyFeatured ColumnistMarch 27, 2017

    Over the weekend, an alligator at Florida's Long Marsh golf course in Rotonda West chomped down on a player's ball before slowly returning to the water.

    This was a normal-sized gator—not one of those CGI-looking ones—but it was certainly intimidating. Was its decision to snack on the ball all that surprising, though?

    Daniel McNamara told WPTV Channel 5 he was on the third hole when his ball hit the reptile. Interesting that the camera was already out.

    Pro tip: If you don't want an alligator to eat your ball, don't hit said alligator with said ball.

    [h/t WPTV]

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 