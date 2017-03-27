Alligator on Florida Golf Course Eats Player's Ball, Backs into Water

Over the weekend, an alligator at Florida's Long Marsh golf course in Rotonda West chomped down on a player's ball before slowly returning to the water.

This was a normal-sized gator—not one of those CGI-looking ones—but it was certainly intimidating. Was its decision to snack on the ball all that surprising, though?

Daniel McNamara told WPTV Channel 5 he was on the third hole when his ball hit the reptile. Interesting that the camera was already out.

Pro tip: If you don't want an alligator to eat your ball, don't hit said alligator with said ball.

