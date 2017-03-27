Alligator on Florida Golf Course Eats Player's Ball, Backs into Water
March 27, 2017
Over the weekend, an alligator at Florida's Long Marsh golf course in Rotonda West chomped down on a player's ball before slowly returning to the water.
This was a normal-sized gator—not one of those CGI-looking ones—but it was certainly intimidating. Was its decision to snack on the ball all that surprising, though?
Daniel McNamara told WPTV Channel 5 he was on the third hole when his ball hit the reptile. Interesting that the camera was already out.
Pro tip: If you don't want an alligator to eat your ball, don't hit said alligator with said ball.
[h/t WPTV]
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!