Seahawks' Trevone Boykin Arrested After Car He Was in Crashed into Dallas Bar

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin was arrested early Monday morning in Dallas after a car he was riding in crashed into a bar and injured multiple people.

According to a Fox 4 News report, a woman driving the vehicle hit four people on a sidewalk and injured a worker inside the bar when her vehicle crashed. Boykin, who was listed on the police report as a passenger, was arrested on related drug charges and public intoxication.

None of the people hit in the incident were seriously injured. The report did not indicate what drug was in Boykin's possession.

Boykin spent last season as the primary backup behind Russell Wilson. He threw for 145 yards and a touchdown against an interception in five appearances.

This is the second time Boykin has been involved in an alcohol-related arrest. He was suspended before the 2016 Alamo Bowl after assaulting a police officer during a bar fight.