    Ally March Madness logoAlly March Madness

    NCAA Tournament 2017: Winners and Losers from the Sweet 16 and Elite 8

    March Madness is in full swing, with both upsets and dramatic finishes paving the way for what should be an epic Final Four.

    With the rest of the field left to wait another year for a shot at an NCAA title, North Carolina, Oregon, Gonzaga and the cinderella-story South Carolina will battle in Phoenix.

    Who were some of the winners and losers of the tournament's Sweet 16 and Elite 8?

    Jordan Schultz joins Bleacher Report's Adam Lefkoe to break down all the action we've seen thus far, and look ahead to what's in store for the remaining teams in Phoenix.

