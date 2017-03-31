Ranking the Top 50 MLB Players at the Start of the 2017 Regular Season

9 of 20

Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera. Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

No. 20: Anthony Rizzo, 1B, Chicago Cubs

The guy across the diamond from Anthony Rizzo gets most of the attention (more on him later), but Rizzo is part of the Cubs' enviable offensive backbone. The 27-year-old has made three straight All-Star teams and had his best season in 2016, hitting .292 with a .928 OPS, 32 homers and 109 RBI.

No. 19: Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Arizona Diamondbacks

Paul Goldschmidt falls a bit in these rankings thanks to a slight down year (by his lofty standards) in 2016. As with Correa, it says a lot about Goldschmidt that his "down year" featured 24 homers, 95 RBI and a .297 average. Compare it to the 33 homers, 110 RBI and .321 average he posted in 2015, however, and you get where the bar is set. Entering his age-29 season, look for huge things from Goldschmidt and a possible MVP push if the D-backs can slither into contention.

No. 18: Chris Sale, LHP, Boston Red Sox

Chris Sale changed his Sox this winter, going from Chicago's South Side to Boston. Wherever he goes, he'll be one of the game's best left-handers, a virtual lock for 200 innings and 200 strikeouts. His mechanics and slender frame have sparked some concerns about durability, but thus far the 28-year-old and five-time All-Star has laughed in the face of that.

No. 17: Corey Seager, SS, Los Angeles Dodgers

Some may balk at putting a guy with only one MLB season this high in the rankings. Fair point. Corey Seager, though, isn't just any second-year player. Seager ran away with NL Rookie of the Year honors in 2016, hitting .308 with 22 homers and 73 RBI and ranking fifth in the game with 7.5 WAR thanks to his polished bat and solid glove work. He even slipped correctly into the MVP conversation. To top it off, he turns 23 in April.

No. 16: Miguel Cabrera, 1B, Detroit Tigers

Entering his age-34 season, Miguel Cabrera may begin to see his numbers sag. At the same time, it's tough to doubt a guy with 11 All-Star appearances, two AL MVPs and a Triple Crown to his name. Like Verlander, Cabrera is part of an aging Tigers core. Also like Verlander, he's one of the best at what he does.