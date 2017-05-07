Jameson Taillon Placed on 10-Day DL by Pirates with Groin Injury

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon is on the disabled list after suffering a groin injury.

The Pirates announced Taillon had been placed on the 10-day DL with groin discomfort and purchased Josh Lindblom's contract from Triple-A Indianapolis.

The move is retroactive to Thursday, which makes Taillon eligible to return on May 14. He had his worst start of the season on May 3 when he allowed six earned runs on eight hits in five innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

After being the No. 2 overall pick in 2010, behind Bryce Harper, Taillon made his MLB debut in 2016. The 25-year-old showed great promise with a 3.38 ERA, 1.115 WHIP and 85 strikeouts in 104 innings pitched.

Taillon entered this season knowing he had a spot in Pittsburgh's rotation, offering him some peace of mind after so many years spent in the minors. He has been pitching well prior to the injury, with a 3.31 ERA and 30 strikeouts in six starts.

An injury to Taillon will immediately raise concerns for the Pirates because he had Tommy John surgery in 2014. He missed the entire 2015 season due to a sports hernia injury, contributing to his long-awaited call to the big leagues.

The Pirates' rotation has tremendous upside with Taillon, Gerrit Cole and Ivan Nova in the top three spots. That trio doesn't have a sustained track record of consistent success, but the highs have been very good at different points in their careers.

With Taillon out for the time being, expect more prominent roles in Pittsburgh's rotation for Drew Hutchison and Tyler Glasnow after his brief MLB showing last season.