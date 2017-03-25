Schultz: Unbelievable Shot Propels 'Disrespected' Florida into Elite Eight

This 5’7” Winthrop PG Keon Johnson Proves That Height Is Just a Number Dunk City Is Back! Florida Gulf Coast Ready to Fly High in March Dreams to Reality: Northern Iowa Buzzer Beater UNCW's Biggest Cinderella Story Is Their Walk-on Guard Chris Flemming Take Your Shot: How R.J. Hunter's Miracle 3 Led to Incredible Tourney Upset Meet Texas A&M's Robert Williams: NBA Lottery Sleeper Pick with a 7'5" Wingspan This Night in the NBA: Kawhi Leonard Makes MVP Case, Dion Waiters Goes Off History of Vinsanity B/R Presents: "Great Question" with Ice Cube This Personal Trainer Has Been Demolishing Your Bench Goals Since High School History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI 'Train as If Your Life Depends on It': Meet the Bodybuilder with Bionic Strength A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day Watch All-American Molly Huddle Surprise Gatorade Player of the Year Winner From Homeless to #1 Recruit: How Najee Harris Went from the Streets to Alabama Allen Iverson’s Cousin Is Grabbing Boards and Turning Heads in College Basketball From College Lacrosse to Super Bowl 51: Chris Hogan's Journey The HS Freshman Who Knows Where Top Recruits Are Headed Before Anyone Else This Night in the NBA Destruction, Chaos and Cardboard: Welcome to Boxwars 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On Incredible Athlete and Double Amputee Is Redefining Heavy Lifting Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors Gridiron Heights Episode 20: Roger Goodell Hosts the Griddies Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz Meet the College Basketball Coach with Dozens of Handshakes and Unlimited Swag Simms in 60: Brady's Brilliance Has Made NE Unstoppable Force Heading into SB51 Barack Obama: Fan of the Game How 15-Year-Old LaMelo Ball Is Making Half-Court Pull-Ups the New 3-Pointer Don't Get Caught: Meet Awesome Athletes Living Their Dreams in World Chase Tag Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'? The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston Revisiting the Best Moments from Championship Teams Visiting President Obama Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights Why Are Tyson, Mayweather Training Chris Brown and Soulja Boy for Boxing Match? Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home How Rodgers and Cobb Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Wild Card Weekend Gridiron Heights, Ep. 18: Giants and Justin Beiber Are on a Boat Simms in 60: Nothing Is More Frustrating Than Inconsistent NFL Playoff Referees The Real Story Behind This Husky Ninja's Jaw-Dropping Parkour Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns 16-Year-Old Dunking Phenom Zion Williamson Is Not Done Blowing Up Your Timeline Why Rodgers vs. Giants Defense Will Be the Best Matchup of Wild Card Weekend How Tom Brady and Julian Edelman Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Week 17 Lane Kiffin Saga Continues: CFB's Biggest Lightning Rod Keeps Burning Bridges Denied a Chance to Compete in College, This Runner Found a Way to Strike Gold Gridiron Heights, Ep. 17: Von, Cam Watch Trailer for “Playoffs: the Movie" Predicting 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists Chris Simms' NFL Power Rankings for Week 17 Gridiron Heights, Episode 15: Christmas Special These Custom Nikes Raised $1.2M for the Doernbecher Children's Hospital Josh Norman Looks to Use His $75M Contract on a New D.C. Area Mansion Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP Eddie George Surprises Buckeye Commit with Gatorade Player of the Year Award Simms in 60: Time to End Hypocritical Money Grab Called Thursday Night Football Cubs Star Kyle Schwarber Gives 10-Year-Old Fan Big Surprise with Batmobile Ride Packers Fan's Last Wish Comes True Malik Jackson Shows Off His Killer Beach Home with Incredible Views Meet Harrison Browne, the Transgender Athlete Who Is Redefining the Game Gridiron Heights, Ep. 14: Patriots Fight Cowboys Rebellion for 'Rogue One' Seats 2016: The Year of Cristiano Ronaldo MMA Contender Tim Kennedy: Green Beret and Top of ISIS Hit List Welcome to College Football's Largest Bowl Game Everything You Need to Know About College Football Bowl Season 2016 in 60 Seconds LeBron vs. Melo: the Rivalry Continues Between Superstar Friends Gridiron Heights Week 13 Sunday in 60: Matt Ryan Is About to Throw Away the Atlanta Falcons' Season LeBron vs. Wade: Legendary Heat Teammates Face Off in Hometown Clash Simms in 60: It's Time for NFL to Change 'Backwards' Medical Marijuana Policy Devonta Freeman's Stunning Mural Honors Atlanta & Cleat Week Larry Fitzgerald Unveils Epic Nike Spikes for B/R Cleat Week Gridiron Heights, Episode 12: The NFL Tries to Survive in "Planet Gridiron" Athlete Adventurer Ross Edgley Completes Triathlon Carrying a 100-Pound Tree Gridiron Heights, Episode 11: the Stars Give Thanks at Jerry Jones' Table This Thanksgiving Simms in 60: No One Deserves MVP Award More Than Oakland Raiders' QB Derek Carr Meet Joe Thomas Sr.: the 55-Year-Old Rudy Best Start Since Jordan: Relive DeMar Derozan's Historic Opening Weeks Simms' Hidden Truth: NFL's Top Offenses Turning Back Clock to Old-School Attack Chris Simms' Week 10 NFL Sunday Awards Gridiron Heights, Ep. 10: The Raiders Are Crashing the AFC Elites Party Gridiron Heights, Episode 9: Tom Brady, Roger Goodell Run for Mayor on Election Day AD vs. Boogie: Which Big Man Will America Choose? Sunday in 60: Dallas Cowboys Belong with New England Patriots in NFL's Top Tier The Hype: No. 1 Alabama Hopes to Keep Hopes Alive vs. Rival No. 13 LSU KD vs. Russ, Round 1: The NBA's Newest Rivalry Begins Tonight Watch No. 1 Recruit Najee Harris Star in 'Stranger Things' Inspired Trailer Fact or Fiction for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017 Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant to Go Head-to-Head in Exclusive Game of P-I-G Durant, Curry to Compete in Game of P-I-G Exclusively on B/R Gridiron Heights, Episode 8: An Unexpected Guest Crashes the Wilson's Baby Shower How Derek Carr and Seth Roberts Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Week 8 Insider Buzz: Increasingly Likely Cowboys Stick with Dak in the Long-Term The Next Adrian Peterson? Najee Harris Breaks 7 Tackles on Beast-Mode TD Run Gridiron Heights, Episode 7: A Rookie Monster Has Players Scared in Town Everything You Need to Know About College Football Week 9 in 60 Seconds Gridiron Heights: Cam, Von Miller Make Up, Tom Brady Escapes from Goodell’s Dog House

The No. 4 Florida Gators had a shocking buzzer-beater to beat the No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers in overtime Friday night at Madison Square Garden and move on to the Elite Eight.

Can the Gators make a run for the national title? Who poses the biggest threat to stop them?

Watch as Adam Lefkoe and Jordan Schultz break down the thriller in the video above.