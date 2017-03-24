Devin Booker Scores 70 Points vs. Boston Celtics, Sets Suns Franchise Record
Devin Booker put himself in the history books with 70 points against the Boston Celtics on Friday night at TD Garden, setting a franchise record for the Phoenix Suns for points in a game.
While the Celtics earned a 130-120 win, Booker provided a glimpse of his potential with one of the best individual efforts you will see all season.
|Devin Booker Stats vs. Celtics
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|MIN
|70
|8
|6
|3
|21-40
|4-11
|24-26
|45
|ESPN.com
No one else on the Suns scored more than 11 points, with Alex Len and Leandro Barbosa the only players in double figures.
He recreated the famous Wilt Chamberlain pose after the game, via Jared Dudley:
Jared Dudley @JaredDudley619
History!!!!!!!! https://t.co/NIdFeeLkEF3/25/2017, 2:24:16 AM
Booker had 19 points in the first half but exploded with 23 points in the third quarter, as captured by the NBA Twitter account:
NBA @NBA
The BEST of Devin Booker's 23 point 3rd quarter! https://t.co/jPnyyT22Ib3/25/2017, 1:42:39 AM
As his scoring total continued to rise, he also secured his place in the record books for both the franchise and the league based on his age:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Devin Booker (age 20) is the youngest Suns player to score 40 points in a game.3/25/2017, 1:38:26 AM
Clevis Murray @ClevisMurray
Devin Booker is the first 20-year-old to score at least 50 points in a game since Brandon Jennings (55) on 11/14/09 vs. GSW.3/25/2017, 1:46:43 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Booker joins Brandon Jennings and LeBron as just the 3rd player since 1983 to score 50-plus points before turning 21. (h/t @bball_ref) https://t.co/15oZH6YCa43/25/2017, 1:53:01 AM
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Devin Booker is the youngest player to score at least 60 points in a game (age 20)3/25/2017, 2:02:51 AM
Casey Taggatz @caseytaggatz
Devin Booker, with 65 points, is currently the 8th player in NBA history, and only active player, to score 65 or more.3/25/2017, 2:07:14 AM
He took just about every one of Phoenix's shots in the fourth quarter while trying to carry his squad back into the game. Although Booker wasn't able to secure the comeback, he put together one of the best showings the NBA has seen in years.
Unsurprisingly, many took notice of the performance:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
🔥DEVIN BOOKER OH MY GOD🔥3/25/2017, 2:01:56 AM
Evan Turner @thekidet
Devin booker just went HAM...and cheese3/25/2017, 2:13:00 AM
Marreese Speights @Mospeights16
Booker 70 tho sheesh...3/25/2017, 2:15:33 AM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
That boy D Booker just got 70 😳... 👏🏽👏🏽3/25/2017, 2:17:26 AM
Wilson Chandler @wilsonchandler
70. That's amazing. I'm officially a fan.3/25/2017, 2:17:44 AM
Just for good measure, he also made big plays defensively:
Phoenix Suns @Suns
54 points AND he’s doing this on the other end of the court. #WeArePHX https://t.co/NjgX7BDF7j3/25/2017, 1:54:33 AM
Booker entered the game averaging 20.9 points per game, second on the team behind Eric Bledsoe. If Friday's effort is any indication, the former Kentucky star and second-year player has a chance to be one of the top guards in the league before long.
The Charlotte Hornets will try to slow him down in the Suns' next game Sunday at Spectrum Center.
