Devin Booker Scores 70 Points vs. Boston Celtics, Sets Suns Franchise Record

Devin Booker put himself in the history books with 70 points against the Boston Celtics on Friday night at TD Garden, setting a franchise record for the Phoenix Suns for points in a game.

While the Celtics earned a 130-120 win, Booker provided a glimpse of his potential with one of the best individual efforts you will see all season.

Devin Booker Stats vs. Celtics PTS REB AST STL FG 3PT FT MIN 70 8 6 3 21-40 4-11 24-26 45 ESPN.com

No one else on the Suns scored more than 11 points, with Alex Len and Leandro Barbosa the only players in double figures.

He recreated the famous Wilt Chamberlain pose after the game, via Jared Dudley:

Booker had 19 points in the first half but exploded with 23 points in the third quarter, as captured by the NBA Twitter account:

As his scoring total continued to rise, he also secured his place in the record books for both the franchise and the league based on his age:

He took just about every one of Phoenix's shots in the fourth quarter while trying to carry his squad back into the game. Although Booker wasn't able to secure the comeback, he put together one of the best showings the NBA has seen in years.

Unsurprisingly, many took notice of the performance:

Just for good measure, he also made big plays defensively:

Booker entered the game averaging 20.9 points per game, second on the team behind Eric Bledsoe. If Friday's effort is any indication, the former Kentucky star and second-year player has a chance to be one of the top guards in the league before long.

The Charlotte Hornets will try to slow him down in the Suns' next game Sunday at Spectrum Center.