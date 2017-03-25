NCAA Tournament 2017: Everything You Need to Know About the Elite Eight

3 of 10

Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

How They Got Here

Gonzaga had to survive a physical foul fest against West Virginia in the Sweet 16. The Mountaineers might just be the most difficult team to play in the country because the experience of facing that press is unlike anything else you see all season. The Zags showed some toughness in surviving 40 minutes of whistles and pressure.

Chris Mack is in the Elite Eight for the first time and proving himself as one of the game’s best coaches. He has his team here despite losing his starting point guard Edmond Sumner late in the season. The Musketeers can also thank the hot shooting of Trevon Bluiett, who has averaged 25 points per game in upset wins over Maryland, Florida State and Arizona.

Individual Battle to Watch: Trevon Bluiett vs. Jordan Mathews

The outside shooting for both wings has been key to their team’s tourney runs. Bluiett has made 11 of 23 threes in the tournament and Mathews has made 9 of 25, including what turned out to be the game-winner against West Virginia. If he gets the Bluiett assignment, his defense will be key against Xavier. Gonzaga could probably win without Mathews scoring the ball, but I'm not sure Xavier can win without Bluiett staying hot.

Upset Potential: Medium

It would be silly to count out Xavier at this point. Gonzaga has more talent, but so did Florida State and Arizona. Mack’s zone defenses appear to be an upset creator in the NCAA tournament, and Bluiett is one of the hottest shooters in this tournament. But the Zags have more experience than anyone Xavier has faced thus far and should be more composed against Mack’s switching defenses.