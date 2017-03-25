NCAA Tournament 2017: Everything You Need to Know About the Elite Eight
NCAA Tournament 2017: Everything You Need to Know About the Elite Eight
It's getting good, folks.
The tournament hit full madness Friday night when Zak Showalter hit an improbable three to send Wisconsin's Sweet 16 game against Florida to overtime, and then Florida's Chris Chiozza one-upped him with an even more improbable three-point runner at the buzzer for the win.
The Elite Eight has three Blue Bloods, three SEC teams (say what?!) and Gonzaga on the doorstep of its first Final Four with a Cinderella story (hello, Xavier) in the way.
Let us guide you through the matchups and everything you need to know about the eight teams left.
Schedule and TV Info
Saturday, March 25
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 11 Xavier, 6:09 p.m. ET (TBS)
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 3 Oregon, 8:49 p.m. ET (TBS)
Sunday, March 26
No. 4 Florida vs. No. 7 South Carolina, 2:20 p.m. ET (CBS)
No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 2 Kentucky, 5:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 11 Xavier
How They Got Here
Gonzaga had to survive a physical foul fest against West Virginia in the Sweet 16. The Mountaineers might just be the most difficult team to play in the country because the experience of facing that press is unlike anything else you see all season. The Zags showed some toughness in surviving 40 minutes of whistles and pressure.
Chris Mack is in the Elite Eight for the first time and proving himself as one of the game’s best coaches. He has his team here despite losing his starting point guard Edmond Sumner late in the season. The Musketeers can also thank the hot shooting of Trevon Bluiett, who has averaged 25 points per game in upset wins over Maryland, Florida State and Arizona.
Individual Battle to Watch: Trevon Bluiett vs. Jordan Mathews
The outside shooting for both wings has been key to their team’s tourney runs. Bluiett has made 11 of 23 threes in the tournament and Mathews has made 9 of 25, including what turned out to be the game-winner against West Virginia. If he gets the Bluiett assignment, his defense will be key against Xavier. Gonzaga could probably win without Mathews scoring the ball, but I'm not sure Xavier can win without Bluiett staying hot.
Upset Potential: Medium
It would be silly to count out Xavier at this point. Gonzaga has more talent, but so did Florida State and Arizona. Mack’s zone defenses appear to be an upset creator in the NCAA tournament, and Bluiett is one of the hottest shooters in this tournament. But the Zags have more experience than anyone Xavier has faced thus far and should be more composed against Mack’s switching defenses.
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 3 Oregon
How They Got Here
The Jayhawks spent the regular season just squeaking by on most nights and have found another gear in the NCAA tournament, obliterating their opponents by an average margin of victory of 30. The latest casualty was Big Ten champs Purdue, who got ran off the floor 98-66.
Oregon’s path has not been so easy. The Ducks cruised past Iona in the first round and then have had close wins against Rhode Island and Michigan. Michigan point guard Derrick Walton Jr. had a shot in the final seconds against the Ducks that could have ended their season, but it fell short.
Individual Battle to Watch: Josh Jackson vs. Dillon Brooks
These are two of the most confident—borderline cocky—players in the country, and they have the games to back it up. Both small-ball 4s are usually matchup nightmares for their opponents. That will not be the case in this game. You can expect both will go at each other and maybe do some jabbing in the process.
The key could be who plays the smarter game and doesn’t try to do too much offensively.
Upset Potential: Medium
KU’s team speed has been too much for its opponents thus far, but Oregon is more equipped to handle it. Jordan Bell’s rim protection could be a difference-maker. Even if KU’s guards get into the paint, they have not seen a presence like Bell in the tournament. But it’s probably going to take a hot shooting performance from the Ducks to end this mission Kansas seems to be on.
No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 2 Kentucky
How They Got Here
The Heels skated by in the second round with a sloppy performance against Arkansas and then looked more like what we’re used to seeing with a 92-80 win over Butler.
Kentucky survived a rough second-round pairing against Wichita State, winning by three, and then got redemption for a nonconference loss to UCLA in the Sweet 16. The Wildcats have won 14 straight since losing by 22 at Florida on Feb. 4.
Individual Battle to Watch: Joel Berry II vs. De’Aaron Fox
It would be easy to say Malik Monk against Justin Jackson—the two scored a combined 81 points in the first meeting—but the point guard matchup seems more like it could decide this one.
Fox outplaying Lonzo Ball in the Sweet 16 was a huge factor in the Wildcats' winning. Berry found his shooting stroke again in UNC’s Sweet 16 win after a rough start to the tournament. He scored 26 points on 8-of-13 shooting. He is the guy the Heels need playing well over all others.
Upset Potential: High
This category isn’t exactly relevant, as a Kentucky win wouldn’t be an upset. This is more like a coin-flip game. UK won the first meeting on a neutral floor. One reason UNC got a No. 1 seed and Kentucky didn’t was the perceptions of the strength of their respective leagues. Well, the ACC has had a rough NCAA tournament, while the SEC has three teams in the Elite Eight.
No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 4 Florida
How They Got Here
The Gamecocks have looked nothing like a No. 7 seed in impressive wins over Marquette, Duke and Baylor. Their defense has been dominant all season, but they’re starting to score the ball at a high level in the tourney, averaging 83.7 points per game.
The Gators had a snoozer of a Sweet 16 win. (I kid. I kid.) Canyon Barry saved Florida’s season with a trail block on a Khalil Iverson layup attempt, and then Chris Chiozza hit the shot of the tournament, a running three-pointer at the buzzer.
Individual Battle to Watch: Sindarius Thornwell vs. KeVaughn Allen
These two might not guard each other, but both teams need their guy to score.
Allen scored just one point in the first game, a Florida loss, and then scored 26 points in a 15-point win in the rematch. Thornwell was consistent in both games, averaging 21.5 points in the two games.
Upset Potential: Medium
After splitting this season, a South Carolina win wouldn’t exactly be an upset. The Gamecocks are one of the hottest teams in this tournament and have the best defense left. But Florida is better equipped to handle Frank Martin’s pressure defense and has the luxury of having faced it twice.
Biggest Storylines
Does Gonzaga finally reach the Final Four?
The Zags have a lot of doubters because they've never made a Final Four. It's ridiculous to simply judge a program based on that fact, but this is a chance to shut them all up. There's a lot of pressure because Gonzaga has been close before—eight Sweet 16s and now three Elite Eights—and there's almost more pressure this time around because the Zags are playing a No. 11 seed and expected to win.
Which coach or coaches leave the "best coach to never reach a Final Four" fraternity?
Mark Few, Chris Mack, Dana Altman and Frank Martin deserve to be in the conversation and at least one will leave the group. Arizona's Sean Miller, currently president of the club, will have to wait at least one more year in his role.
Will we all need to apologize to the SEC?
The league gets criticized during basketball season almost every year. While tournament success should not be the only way we judge a league, it's the most convenient and the SEC deserves some love for getting three teams to the Elite Eight. If Kentucky beats North Carolina, it will be the second time in the last four years the SEC has multiple Final Four teams.
Stars to Watch
Frank Mason III, Kansas
Mason has solidified himself as the favorite for the Naismith Award with his play in the tournament. No one has been able to keep him from getting wherever he wants on the floor thus far in the tourney. He’s averaging 22.7 points in the tournament, and he had an almost-perfect line against Purdue (26 points, 9-of-11 from the field, seven rebounds and seven assists).
Trevon Bluiett, Xavier
Bluiett has been raining jumpers and screwing up everyone’s brackets during this tourney run. No one expected Xavier to be here after the losing point guard Edmond Sumner and dropping six straight games late in the year. He hasn’t been quite "Steph Curry carrying Davidson to an Elite Eight" on fire, but close.
Malik Monk, Kentucky
UCLA’s defense could not have come at a more perfect time for Monk. He busted out of a shooting slump to nail four threes and score 21 points against the Bruins. Now he gets to go against the team he put 47 points on earlier this season. When he’s hot, as he was that day, Monk is the hardest cover in college basketball because of his ability to make contested jumpers most players would have no business even thinking about taking.
Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina
The SEC Player of the Year has been a grown man in the NCAA tournament, carrying his school to its first Elite Eight. Thornwell is a factor on both ends with the ability to defend multiple positions and get buckets. He’s averaging 25.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in the tournament.
Underrated Players to Watch
Jordan Bell, Oregon
Bell is the best defender left in the tournament and could be the guy with a chance to disrupt KU’s offensive rhythm. He is a freak athlete who can cover a lot of ground quickly, and his rim protection will be key against the Jayhawks. He’s also had some of his best offensive performances, including 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting against Michigan, against teams whose bigs struggled with his quickness.
Przemek Karnowski, Gonzaga
The Polish giant is one of the most difficult players to defend in the country. When Karnowski gets the ball deep, the defense’s only hope is that he somehow misses. He has a soft touch and is just too big to try to change his shot. Karnowski also makes teams who double-team pay because he’s a great passer. He’s a tough matchup for the Musketeers, who have only one player taller than 6’9”.
Chris Chiozza, Florida
Well, Choizza was once underrated. Now he’s a legend after hitting the shot of the tournament to beat Wisconsin. The pesky point guard comes off the bench for the Gators and is one of their best defenders and playmakers off the bounce.
Dominique Hawkins, Kentucky
The senior guard has played a key role in Kentucky’s late-season charge. He’s a sneaky scorer with a nice floater game and he’s Kentucky’s second-best perimeter defender. He brings a toughness to the Wildcats and is someone John Calipari trusts in pressure-packed situations.
Biggest X-Factors
Gonzaga vs. Xavier: Can Xavier keep Gonzaga from scoring on the blocks?
The player Xavier struggled to handle the most in the Sweet 16 was Arizona center Dusan Ristic, a traditional back-to-the-basket scorer. The Zags love to play through their bigs and have two who are better than Ristic in centers Przemek Karnowski and Zach Collins. Gonzaga is the second-most efficient team in the country at scoring on post-ups, according to Synergy Sports.
Kansas vs. Oregon: Which combo guard goes off?
KU’s Devonte' Graham and Oregon’s Tyler Dorsey have both been on fire during this tournament. Graham, the overlooked sidekick to Frank Mason III, has been just as good as his buddy in the tourney, averaging 20 points and knocking down 13 of 22 threes. Dorsey is averaging 23.7 points and has made 11 of 16 threes. Oregon is 9-0 this season when Dorsey makes four or more threes, including two wins in this tournament. KU is 11-0 when Graham makes at least four threes, and he’s done so in every tourney game thus far.
South Carolina vs. Florida: Can Florida's guards handle South Carolina's pressure?
No one has been able to thus far in the tournament, but Florida is better equipped to do so than any team South Carolina has faced. The Gators did have 16 turnovers in each of the first two regular-season meetings, but they have two point guards in Kasey Hill and Chris Chiozza who have the ball-handling skills and the quickness to negate pressure.
North Carolina vs. Kentucky: Who wins in the paint?
The Heels have four true low-post scorers, while Kentucky just has Bam Adebayo. But the Wildcats have the luxury of getting points in the paint by simply giving the ball to De'Aaron Fox and letting him fly. Fox puts so much pressure on a defense with his speed and is coming off a career-high 39 points, also an NCAA tourney single-game scoring record for freshmen. UNC found a new weapon in Luke Maye, who is also coming off a career-high (16 points) and gives the Heels an added dimension with his ability to pick-and-pop as well as score from the blocks.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!