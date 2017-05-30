Dominic Solanke to Join Liverpool at End of Chelsea Contract on Free Transfer

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Liverpool have agreed terms to sign Chelsea forward Dominic Solanke when his Blues contract expires at the end of next month.

The Anfield club announced the news via Twitter on Tuesday:

Per BBC Sport, Liverpool are "expected to pay around £3 million" for the striker.

The 19-year-old made just one senior appearance for the Blues, a 17-minute cameo in the UEFA Champions League, and played no first-team football last season.

Solanke's only other senior experience came in a loan spell at Vitesse Arnhem in the 2015-16 season, where he scored seven goals in 25 Eredivisie matches.

The teenager has been prolific for Chelsea at youth level, though, and he helped the Blues win the FA Youth Cup twice and the UEFA Youth League.

Solanke is a striker but has the pace, technical ability and versatility to play out wide, too.

Like so many young players in recent years, Solanke has not been handed a real opportunity at Stamford Bridge despite his contributions to the success of their development teams.

His move to Liverpool will hopefully provide him with first-team football and a better chance of continuing his development and realising his potential.