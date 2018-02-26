Tyreke Evans Out vs. Celtics with Rib Injury, Considered Day-to-Day

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans will be out for Monday's road game against the Boston Celtics with "slight cartilage damage" and is being considered day-to-day by the team, according to Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com.

"We're not expecting it to be a long absence," Grizzlies head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. "He's had this injury before. So we expect to see him back soon."

Evans is in his first year with Memphis and has found a resurgence with his new team, averaging 19.4 points, 5.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

The production is his best since winning Rookie of the Year in 2009-10, while his 52.3 effective field-goal percentage is the best of his career.

This has been a nice boost after some up-and-down play over the past few years.

Evans played in only 65 games over the past two seasons combined, splitting time with the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings last season. Injuries have been a problem, but so has his consistency on the floor as he averaged just 10.3 points in 19.7 minutes per game in 2017-18.

The Grizzlies gave the 28-year-old a fresh start and he has taken advantage of the opportunity, although the latest injury could be another setback.

With Mike Conley Jr. already on the sidelines, Memphis has few other options capable of running the point. Andrew Harrison will likely take on a bigger role, with Mario Chalmers also getting extra minutes.