    Cleveland Cavaliers logoCleveland Cavaliers

    LeBron James on Cavaliers: 'You Can't Preach Toughness, You've Got to Have It'

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 19: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts during a 125-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on March 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images
    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2017

    Following Wednesday's 126-113 loss to the Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James questioned his team's toughness.

    According to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, LeBron said: "It ain't about a group. It's about individuals. We've got to be more, just do more. It ain't about no group. You can't preach toughness. You've got to have it."

    James was also critical of his own performance Wednesday but said he didn't feel he held back: "Personally? I had opportunities where I could have been better. Um, one thing about it: I always bring toughness to the game. I know that. That's for sure."

    Cleveland is 46-24, one game up on the Boston Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

    The reigning NBA champions are just 4-6 over their past 10 games, and they have surrendered over 100 points eight times during that stretch.

    Cleveland is 21st (106.6) in the NBA in points allowed per game after finishing fourth (98.3) during the 2015-16 regular season.

    2016-17 will mark the Cavs' worst defensive season since James returned in 2014.

