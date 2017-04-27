Projecting Where Juju Smith-Schuster Will Land After Day 1 of 2017 NFL Draft

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

USC wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was a game-changing weapon in the Trojans offense the last three seasons, but he was still available Thursday at the conclusion of the 2017 NFL draft's first round in Philadelphia.

Production was not a question for Smith-Schuster leading up to the draft. He tallied 10 touchdown catches in each of the last two years and notched a combined 2,368 receiving yards during that span, which will surely catch the eye of teams moving forward.

The prediction is Smith-Schuster will go to either the Cleveland Browns or Chicago Bears in the later rounds.

Cleveland finished 28th in the league in passing yards per game last season and lost Terrelle Pryor Sr. during the offseason. It could use wide receiver depth even after signing Kenny Britt.

Chicago added a potential quarterback of the future Thursday with Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick and needs a replacement for Alshon Jeffery. As a tall pass-catcher, the USC product does many of the same things.

Smith-Schuster's NFL.com draft profile lists him at 6'1" and 215 pounds, which Lance Zierlein called "outstanding size." The breakdown also pointed to his ability to go across the middle and aggressively come back to the ball when it is in the air, which would play well for Chicago or Cleveland.

According to the profile, he is "hyperaware of defenders around him in space" and a "tremendous ball tracker," which indicates he can serve as a jump-ball or red-zone target at the NFL level a la Jeffery.

Smith-Schuster's talent was on full display during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, as Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network noted:

Between Smith-Schuster's ability to locate passes and then fight off defenders for them, he could thrive in single coverage as soon as his rookie season. With his talent, he can be one of the steals of the draft as it progresses to the second round and beyond and immediately help a team in need of more effective aerial assaults.