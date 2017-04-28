Joe Mixon Not Picked in 1st Round of 2017 NFL Draft; Possible Landing Spots

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Oklahoma Sooners running back Joe Mixon is one of the most controversial draft prospects in recent memory, and he's still available after Thursday's first round.

Mixon tallied impressive statistics in college and has plenty of upside as a running back who is a formidable pass-catcher out of the backfield, but his off-field issues overshadowed his talent leading up to the draft.

He punched a woman and fractured bones in her face in 2014 and was suspended for a year from the Sooners football team. Video of the assault was released to the public in December, per Nolan Clay of The Oklahoman (warning: graphic video), and Mixon was charged with a misdemeanor and not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine.

The incident almost assuredly impacted his draft status, especially since his ability is so clear on the field.

Insider Buzz: CIN, KC & INDY Among Best Landing Spots for Joe Mixon Insider Buzz: Redskins and Jay Gruden Targeting 'Dual-Threat' McCaffrey at Pick 17 NFL QBs Shouldn't Even Try to Challenge Safety Prospect Malik Hooker What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season? Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Is the Next Tyreek Hill? Chris Simms' Top 3 QB Nightmares of 2017 NFL Draft Insider Buzz: Titans Still Searching for No.1 CB, Eyeing Prospects in NFL Draft Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Could Be the Next Adrian Peterson? Pro Day Numbers Like Peppers and Suh? Meet the NFL's Next "Offense Destroyer" Brian Kelly Calls DeShone Kizer the Best QB in NFL Draft Alabama WR ArDarius Stewart Is Poised to Become a 'Monster After the Catch' in the NFL Meet the WR Trio Ready to Light Up Their Pro Day on Road to NFL Draft Auburn's Carl Larson with Something to Prove on Pro Day What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency? Dirt Monster' Solomon Thomas Is Ready to Be King the of Trenches in NFL Oklahoma State's Jordan Sterns on Pro Day Performance What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver? Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing Matt Miller's Winners and Losers from the NFL Combine Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore Insider Buzz: AP May Return to Vikings as Other Teams Show Little Interest in FA Insider Buzz: Desean Jackson Will Get Big Payday; Could Set Brandin Cooks Market Deal Alert: Grading Brandon Marshall to New York Giants Free Agent Signing Insider Buzz: Hue Jackson 'Loves' Mitch Trubisky; Chance to Be #1 Overall Pick Top Performers from the 2017 NFL Combine Rumor Alert: San Francisco 49ers Targeting Free Agent WR Kenny Britt? Insider Buzz: Dolphins May Pay Big Money for Stills; Parker's Future in Question Rumor Alert: Bears Will Make 'Major Push' for Free Agent QB Mike Glennon? NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Redskins WR DeSean Jackson Land? Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting WR Terrelle Pryor Insider Buzz: 49ers Targeting Mike Glennon If Cousins Deal Doesn't Develop NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting RB LeGarrette Blount Insider Buzz: Romo to Denver 'Gaining Momentum', Lack of Other Options NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery Land? The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Land? Insider Buzz: Glennon Offered Top Backup QB Money by Bucs, CHI & NYJ Interested Insider Buzz: Raiders Will Wait to See Murray's Market Before Targeting Peterson Insider Buzz: JPP Not Expected to Agree to Long-Term Deal, NYG Could Draft DE Rumor Alert: Titans Most Likely to Trade for Saints WR Brandin Cooks? Rumor Alert: Philadelphia Eagles Will Evaluate Signing RB Jamaal Charles? NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Tony Romo Land If Cut by Dallas Cowboys? Matt Miller's Rapid-Fire Predictions for 2017 NFL Combine Insider Buzz: Kirk Cousins Open to Being Traded to Cleveland Browns Welcome to the Most Lit Student Section in College Hoops Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson, Vikings to Determine Future at NFL Combine Meet the Biggest Sleeper DB Ready to Tear Up the NFL Combine Insider Buzz: Cutler Won't Accept Any Trade by Bears, Could Threaten to Retire Insider Buzz: NFL Won't Rush to Interfere in Revis, Jets Contract Situation Top Landing Spots for Tony Romo If Released or Traded by Dallas Cowboys Top Landing Spots for Former New York Giants WR Victor Cruz Insider Buzz: Redskins Interested in Tony Romo; Could Trade Kirk Cousins Meet the Explosive Playmaker That Is Set to Destroy the NFL Combine Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh Insider Buzz: QB Mitch Trubisky Is a 'Lock for the Top 5' in 2017 NFL Draft Insider Buzz: Salary Cap Increase Could Lead to Uptick in Franchise Tag Use Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary Top Options for Denver Broncos' Draft Pick History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016 Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI? NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony? Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors? Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era? Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting' Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans

He notched 1,274 rushing yards, 538 receiving yards and 17 total touchdowns, with one coming on a pass and another on a kick return, during the 2016 campaign. He also helped lead Oklahoma to a Big 12 title and Sugar Bowl victory.

Mixon's NFL.com draft profile pointed to his "outstanding burst" and ability to "hit chunk plays between the tackles and around corners." It called him a "devastating pass catching option" who can beat defenders in the open field with his precise route running and speed.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller indicated talent was not the question with Mixon leading up to the draft:

Despite his accolades, Mixon is still on the board as the 2017 draft moves into the second round. While all it will take is one team willing to shoulder the off-field concerns in exchange for his ability between the lines to change that, Bob McGinn of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported personnel representatives of six teams said they took him off their draft boards.

There are some potential later-round landing spots that stand out depending on whether they have Mixon on their draft boards. The Cleveland Browns (19th in the league in rushing yards last year) and Minnesota Vikings (dead last in rushing yards last season) could use running back depth.

Adrian Peterson is no longer in Minnesota, while a running back selection for the Browns would complement the multiple defensive picks (Myles Garrett and Jabrill Peppers) they made Thursday.

Whichever team ultimately drafts Mixon will get his talent, as well as the off-field issues that come with it.