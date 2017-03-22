5-Star Recruit Michael Porter Jr. Confirms Release Request from Washington

Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

Michael Porter Jr., one of the nation's top basketball recruits, will ask the University of Washington to release him from his national letter of intent after the school fired head coach Lorenzo Romar.

Porter told reporters on a teleconference Wednesday that he is reconsidering his options. He said he expects the university to grant his release, and he added that he'll keep Washington on his list of potential schools. According to Jason Jordan of USA Today, Washington, Missouri, Virginia and Oklahoma are the four schools in play now.

Alex Rozier of King5 provided video of Porter confirming new Huskies head coach Mike Hopkins has not been in contact since taking the job:

Missouri is widely considered the favorite to land Porter should he be released. New Tigers head coach Cuonzo Martin has offered Michael Porter Sr., Porter's father, an assistant coaching position, which Porter confirmed in the conference.

"My dad doesn't know if he will coach next year or if he will coach. ... It is not a for sure thing I follow my dad," Porter told reporters. "It makes sense if he [Porter Sr.] does go to a big school that I do want to play under my dad."

Washington fired Romar after 15 seasons earlier this month. The Huskies went just 9-22 last season despite a strong recruiting class spearheaded by potential No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Markelle Fultz. Hopkins, formerly Jim Boeheim's top assistant at Syracuse, was named Romar's replacement last week.

Scout has Porter ranked as its fifth-best player overall in the 2017 class and its top small forward prospect. He was named the Naismith National Player of the Year after averaging 34.8 points and 13.8 rebounds as a senior, leading Seattle's Nathan Hale High School to an undefeated record.