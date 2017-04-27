Adoree' Jackson Tweets Excitement About Being in Madden, Joining Titans

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Adoree' Jackson was one of the most electric players in college football last season, and now he is part of the NFL.

The former USC star was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 18 pick of the draft, and he appreciated the moment:

Of course, he seemed most excited when he realized he was going to be in a video game:

Jackson was the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2016 after totaling 55 tackles and five interceptions. However, his impact wasn't limited to just one phase of the game.

The cornerback was one of the top returners in the country, scoring two touchdowns on punt returns and two on kick returns last season. He finished his three-year career with eight touchdowns off special teams. Meanwhile, the Trojans also found a way to utilize his athleticism on the offensive end, helping him finish with 720 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns in three seasons.

His role at the next level will depend on his coach, but his versatility should only work as a positive going forward. Add in impressive speed and athleticism, and there are plenty of reasons Jackson was so sought after

The biggest concern was his lack of consistency and polish in coverage.

"He's made more plays this year than he has in the past in terms of just production on the ball," a scout told Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times. "Still I think he has a ceiling as a defensive player. ... As fast as he is, people just have a way of getting behind him for whatever reason."

Still, this didn't stop him from being the third cornerback taken in the draft. While he might enjoy playing as himself in Madden 18, the Titans are expecting big things from him on the field.