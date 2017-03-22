'Tinderization of the NBA' Reportedly Helping Players' Performance in Road Games

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

A general manager and former player have both claimed that NBA players are performing better on the road in the modern NBA, in part, because they can use dating apps and social media to meet potential sexual partners rather than staying out late in clubs, according to Tom Haberstroh of ESPN.com.

An anonymous general manager described it as the "Tinderization of the NBA."

"Tin-der-i-za-tion," he told Haberstroh, "like the dating app. No need to go to the clubs all night anymore."

A former All-Star player contended that players prefer Instagram to Tinder, though he agreed with the general sentiment.

"It's absolutely true that you get at least two hours more sleep getting laid on the road today versus 15 years ago. No schmoozing. No going out to the club. No having to get something to eat after the club but before the hotel."

Haberstroh added that the addition of chartered flights for teams, rather than flying commercial, has contributed to the improvement in road performances.

Additionally, many NBA players are drinking and partying less and sleeping more as a part of their training regimen. And many players don't want pictures or videos of them taken while they are out partying, which inevitably will be shared on social media or online sites. So many players are simply avoiding the club altogether.