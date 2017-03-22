    NBA logoNBA

    'Tinderization of the NBA' Reportedly Helping Players' Performance in Road Games

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 21: The ball goes through the hoop during the fourth quarter of the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the San Antonio Spurs on March 21, 2017 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Spurs defeated the Timberwolves 100-93. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
    Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistMarch 22, 2017

    A general manager and former player have both claimed that NBA players are performing better on the road in the modern NBA, in part, because they can use dating apps and social media to meet potential sexual partners rather than staying out late in clubs, according to Tom Haberstroh of ESPN.com.

    An anonymous general manager described it as the "Tinderization of the NBA."

    "Tin-der-i-za-tion," he told Haberstroh, "like the dating app. No need to go to the clubs all night anymore."

    A former All-Star player contended that players prefer Instagram to Tinder, though he agreed with the general sentiment.

    "It's absolutely true that you get at least two hours more sleep getting laid on the road today versus 15 years ago. No schmoozing. No going out to the club. No having to get something to eat after the club but before the hotel."

    Haberstroh added that the addition of chartered flights for teams, rather than flying commercial, has contributed to the improvement in road performances.

    Additionally, many NBA players are drinking and partying less and sleeping more as a part of their training regimen. And many players don't want pictures or videos of them taken while they are out partying, which inevitably will be shared on social media or online sites. So many players are simply avoiding the club altogether.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 