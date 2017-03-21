LeBron James Tells LaVar Ball Not to Mention His Kids, Family

Harry How/Getty Images

LeBron James was not pleased with LaVar Ball after the father of UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball said the four-time NBA MVP's sons would struggle to reach their potential because they're living in their dad's shadow.

"Keep my kids' name out of your mouth; keep my family out of your mouth," James told ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin on Tuesday. "This is dad to dad. It's a problem now.

"He can talk all about his brand, talk about his sons, talk about basketball, talk about me. But keep my family out of this."

The comments that drew James' ire were made March 10, when Ball was a guest on In the Zone with Chris Broussard. During his appearance, Ball said LeBron James Jr. and Bryce Maximus James had a tough road ahead because of the bar set by their namesake.

"You got LeBron—it's going to be hard for his kids because they are going to look at them like, 'You got to be just like your dad,'" Ball said, per McMenamin. "And after a while, that pressure starts sitting on you like, 'Why do I got to be just like him? What can't I just be me?' And then they are going to be like, 'Aw, you're soft. You're not that good.' Because the expectation is very, very high."

In the same conversation, Ball cited Stephen Curry and Kobe Bryant as prime examples of players who were able to thrive because their fathers, though NBA players, were not star-caliber talents.

"The monsters in the NBA—their dads wasn't that good," Ball said, per McMenamin. "They were OK—they was players—but the fact [is] that the old [Dell] Curry wasn't no All-Star. He wasn't cold. He could shoot the ball, though. Kobe Bryant—his dad wasn't all that. That's why he's such a monster."

The Hype: Giannis Antetokounmpo Redefines Basketball with Unique Skills Lakers and Bucks Get Scrappy; Nick Young Ejected Booker Hits GW vs. Memphis The Hype - Joel Embiid ROTY Steph Curry Passes Dell Curry in Career Points Don't Forget About LeBron James in the MVP Race On This Day in 2004, Tracy McGrady Dropped 62 Points and Could Not Be Stopped Lebron Delivers a Powerful Dunk Against the Pistons JR Smith Hits a Difficult Three Pointer Meet Texas A&M's Robert Williams: NBA Lottery Sleeper Pick with a 7'5" Wingspan This Night in the NBA: Kawhi Leonard Makes MVP Case, Dion Waiters Goes Off Andrew Bogut, Deron Williams Set to Make an Instant Impact on the Cavaliers The Cavs Are a Passing Machine The Cavaliers Were on Fire from Downtown Against the Hawks Kyrie Irving Makes Slick Layup The Night in the NBA: LeBron Triple-Double Not Enough, Harden Crushes Clips Derrick Williams Throws Down Can Pelicans Big Duo of Boogie and 'The Brow' Thrive Together in New Orleans? Bucher Buzz: If Bulls Trade Butler This Summer, Wade Could Opt-out The Night in the NBA: Boogie Debuts, Dubs Go Off and LeBron Dominates Knicks Howard Beck's Winners and Losers of the NBA Trade Deadline Playing in a Small Basketball Market Is Brutal. Unless... Breaking Down Anthony Davis' Record-Setting NBA All Star Game MVP Performance From Russell Westbrook to Beyonce, the Best Fashion of NBA All-Star Weekend Ronaldinho Was Spreading the Barcelona Word at the NBA All-Star Weekend Russell Westbrook's MVP Campaign Fueled by the Fast Break NBA All-Star Uniforms Since 1st Game in 1951 Glenn Robinson III Dunk Contest Rd.3 Robinson III Dunk Contest Rd. 1 Derrick Jones Jr 1st Round Dunk Sager Strong Shootout Ernie Johnson Sager Tribute Speech Eric Gordon Wins 3 Point Contest Kyle Lowry Airballs First Shot at the 3-point Contest B/R Looks Back at the NBA Dunk Contest’s Greatest Moments with #DunkDominators Celebrity All Star Game Does the Mannequin Challenge NBA All-Star Weekend Is Here and So Is the New Wave Bucher Buzz: Magic Turned Down Deal for DeMarcus Cousins B/R Presents Hip-Hop Music Video Starring LeBron James and Other All-Stars Breaking Down Carmelo Anthony's Decade of NBA All-Star Game Dominance Can Starter-Snubbed Russell Westbrook Threepeat as NBA All-Star Game MVP? This 5'5" Pro Dunker Thinks He Could Win the NBA Dunk Contest History of Vinsanity Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest? Ultimate NBA All-Star Game GOAT LeBron James Is About to Take Over New Orleans Why the NBA’s Greatest Dunkers Are Passing on the Slam Dunk Crown From Gucci Mane to LeBron: How the Kiss Cam Is NBA’s Cupid Was Aaron Gordon vs. Zach LaVine the Greatest Dunk Contest Ever? Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant Jaw with Each Other in KD's Return to OKC Russell Westbrook Pushes Kevin Durant Kevin Durant OKC Debut Welcomed with Boos Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes a Space Jam Dunk On This Day in the NBA: Allen Iverson Dropped 60 on the Magic in Philadelphia The Underhand Free Throw Could Be Making a Comeback in the NBA Kerr Ejected Devin Booker Scores the Winning Shot Against the Sacramento Kings Yogi Ferrell Hits Game-Winning 3 Versus Trailblazers The Potential Top-2 NBA Draft Picks Are About to Finally Settle It on the Court Dunk Contest Legend Nate Robinson Wants One Last Chance to Ball in the NBA Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest? Carmelo and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs CJ McCollum Making Moves Kyrie Irving Showing His Handles Against the Thunder DeAndre Liggins Takes Too Many Steps, LeBron James Mocks Him Steph Curry Hits a Half-Court Shot Before Halftime Cavaliers Sideline Reporter Slip of the Tongue Joel Embiid Blocks James Harden and Finishes the Other Way Kemba Walker Sick Crossover on Derrick Rose The NBA's Biggest Social Media Stars Take the Court at Halftime Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process This Night in the NBA Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck Howard Beck Predicts His Western Conference All-Star Reserves Team Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors Philadelphia 76ers Are on a Roll with #RaiseTheCat Victory Celebration Joakim Noah Makes an Embarrassing Free-Throw Attempt Versus Pacers Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors Giannis Antetokounmpo Drains the Three Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz LeBron James Nails a Clutch 3-Pointer to Tie the Game vs. Spurs LeBron on Ice? Blue Jackets Coach John Tortorella Calls Out King James Eleven Years Ago Today, Kobe Bryant Dropped 81 Points on the Raptors Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Top 5 Question Marks at the Halfway Point

Ball, of course, has not shied away from controversial statements.

Not only did LaVar proclaim Lonzo was "the best player in the world" in an interview with Time's Sean Gregory, but he also went on the record with Josh Peter of USA Today that he would have defeated Michael Jordan one-on-one.

Despite those comments, a handful of NBA executives have maintained they wouldn't be afraid of drafting Lonzo because of his father's public posturing.

According to the New York Daily News' Frank Isola, interviews with six NBA coaches and executives showed that "LaVar may be overbearing but not enough to prevent them from wanting to select Lonzo in the draft."

And while Lonzo's NBA debut is still seven months away, it won't be long before fans can circle on their calendars the first matchup between The King and the UCLA standout.