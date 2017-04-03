Expert Picks for the 2017 NCAA Championship Game

2 of 11

Most of our experts see a celebration in store for Gonzaga. Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

David Gardner: Gonzaga. I don’t think there’s any substitution for the experience that the Tar Heels have heading into this title game, but there are just too many ways that Gonzaga can beat you offensively. Up top, I think the Bulldogs have a big mismatch with long point guard Nigel Williams-Goss—who inexplicably became stronger after a nasty ankle roll against South Carolina—against the 6-foot Joel Berry.

In the frontcourt, Kennedy Meeks vs. Przemek Karnowski will be a ton of fun, but UNC will be vulnerable against Gonzaga’s other 7-footer, Zach Collins, who is playing like a man who wants to be taken in this summer’s NBA draft lottery.

Kerry Miller: This is going to be billed as a war between the two best and deepest frontcourts in the country. But after the mountains in the paint deal an equal number of body blows to each other, this one will be determined by perimeter play—where Gonzaga has the edge.

UNC's Justin Jackson is the best perimeter player in this game, but seven of the guys in Gonzaga's eight-man rotation shoot better than 36 percent from beyond the arc. The Bulldogs have been better all season long at both shooting and defending the three, and that proves to be the difference in their first national championship.

C.J. Moore: These are the two most complete teams in college basketball, and both play inside-out. Across the board, they're pretty even. But if the Zags have a slight advantage, it's their frontcourt. The combination of Przemek Karnowski and Zach Collins is just slightly better than what UNC has to offer, especially on the defensive end.

Kennedy Meeks was a huge part of UNC's win Saturday (25 points and 14 rebounds), but the length and strength of Karnowski and Collins could give him problems. Unless Justin Jackson goes nuts in this game, I like the Zags to win.

Brian Pedersen: It will be hard for the championship game to surpass the excitement of those thrilling semifinals, but somehow Gonzaga and North Carolina will make this happen by trading blows from the opening tip to the final whistle. When it's over, though, the Tar Heels will avenge last year's title game defeat by hoisting their sixth national crown and third under coach Roy Williams.

UNC will lean on its rebounding acumen and tournament experience to get past a Gonzaga squad that shoots better and plays tougher on the defensive end but has never faced this kind of atmosphere before. The semifinal win over South Carolina wasn't nearly as stressful as this one will be, and ultimately the Bulldogs' lack of challenges during the regular season will cost them in the final moments this time.