B/R Expert NCAA Bracket Picks 2017: Final Four Predictions

2 of 11

B/R's experts see UNC as the clear favorite. Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

David Gardner: North Carolina. Don’t be fooled by the close games against Arkansas and Kentucky. As head coach Roy Williams might say, close is only for daggum horseshoes and dadbern hand grenades. In this calendar year, the Tar Heels have only lost four times, and three of those were true road games.

Oregon is a balanced team that has gained confidence with each win it has earned after losing forward Chris Boucher to injury. Ultimately, though, North Carolina has too many offensive weapons and will outscore Oregon to get back to the national championship game.*

*My original title game pick was Villanova over Kansas. These predictions are guaranteed, though, or your money back.

Jason King: It's a shame these schools can’t meet in the title game because they're the best two teams in Phoenix. I'm giving North Carolina the edge, mainly because of postseason experience.

Justin Jackson, Isaiah Hicks, Kennedy Meeks, Joel Berry II and Theo Pinson have spent the past year stewing over their last-second loss to Villanova in the 2016 NCAA title game. They're going to be tough to contain from the moment they step on to the court. I may have picked Oregon if Boucher were healthy, but I’ll go with the Tar Heels, 78-73.

Kerry Miller: The Tar Heels hold serve, and they do so with the same frontcourt dominance that has propelled them to two consecutive Final Fours.

Oregon's Jordan Bell put on a show in the Elite Eight, but he did it against a Kansas team that struggled with dominant big men all season. Until now, Oregon has been fortunate to not run into an opponent equipped to exploit Boucher's absence. But North Carolina ends that string of good luck for the Ducks.

C.J. Moore: Berry's ankles are a real concern, and North Carolina is not the same team without him. The Tar Heels have also struggled this year with small-ball 4s, and Dillon Brooks is the best scoring small-ball 4 in the country.

Look for a heavy dose of Tyler Dorsey-Brooks pick-and-pops. Dorsey is key because he's made Oregon's spread offense almost unguardable. If he keeps shooting like he has been, the Ducks win.

Brian Pedersen: North Carolina gets back to the title game by maximizing its interior size and more efficient shooting. The Tar Heels are the best rebounding team in the country and have the best group of big men in the remaining field. That will turn the game into more of a shooting match, which favors the Tar Heels because they're much more consistent.

Oregon shoots 38.3 percent from outside, but the Ducks sometimes get obsessed with the perimeter shot and can go cold. UNC spreads its shooting around better and can thus withstand going cold from outside much more easily.