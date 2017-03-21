Barry Bonds Joins Giants Front Office as Special Adviser to CEO

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants announced Tuesday that legendary outfielder Barry Bonds joined the organization in an advisory role.

According to a press release provided by the Giants (h/t Yahoo Sports' Big League Stew), Bonds' official title will be special adviser to the CEO.

Bonds spent 15 years with the Giants as a player, winning five National League MVP awards during his tenure.

Bonds commented on his return to the Giants as part of the release: "I am excited to be back home with the Giants and join the team in an official capacity. San Francisco has always been my home, and the Giants will always be my family. I look forward to spending time with the team, young players in the system as well as the Bay Area community."

As part of his new role, Bonds will represent the organization at community events, attend spring training and work with the Giants' young players, similar to Alex Rodriguez's position with the New York Yankees.

The 52-year-old Bonds spent 2016 as the Miami Marlins hitting coach but was relieved of his duties following the season.

He previously worked with the Giants as a spring training adviser in 2014.

Bonds is Major League Baseball's all-time leader in career home runs (762) and home runs in a single season (73). He is also first on the all-time list in walks (2,558), third in runs scored (2,227) and fifth in RBI (1,996).

The 14-time All-Star, eight-time Gold Glove award winner and seven-time MVP received just 53.8 percent of the 2017 Baseball Hall of Fame vote, however, due to his link to performance-enhancing drugs.