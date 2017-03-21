Photos of Tom Brady's Previously Missing Super Bowl 51 Jersey Revealed

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Mexican attorney general's office released photos Tuesday of the jersey New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wore during Super Bowl LI, which was recovered after being stolen from the locker room after the team's victory over the Atlanta Falcons in February.

Darren Rovell‏ of ESPN passed along the pictures. They include Brady's jersey from Super Bowl XLIX, which was also found following the investigation:

TMZ Sports reported former La Prensa executive Mauricio Ortega is the suspect in the case after he was seen on video leaving the Patriots locker room with something tucked under his arm, which was allegedly Brady's jersey.

The video evidence was first revealed Monday by Jay Glazer on The Herd with Colin Cowherd:

Conor Orr of NFL.com noted Monday the NFL confirmed a joint effort by the league, the Patriots' security team and the FBI found the uniform. The report also included a statement released by Brady through agent Don Yee:

I am happy my jerseys from SB XLIX and SB LI have been recovered, and I want to thank all of the law enforcement agencies involved. I know they worked very hard on this case -- and it is very much appreciated. Hopefully when I get the jerseys back I can make something very positive come from this experience.

A.J. Perez and Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today reported Ortega, who's also been linked to the alleged theft of a helmet from Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller following Super Bowl 50, offered his resignation to the Mexican media outlet last week.

Glazer provided an update to the situation Tuesday on Undisputed:

The disappearance of memorabilia from the last three Super Bowl games and the revelation a media member may have been involved apparently won't lead to major changes, though.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk stated Tuesday sweeping changes are "not expected," though NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT no final decisions have been made.

"We always review our procedures and will do so again this offseason," McCarthy said.

Meanwhile, Glazer previously stated during an appearance on Undisputed on Monday (h/t Nick Schwartz of Fox Sports) that Brady should have his Super Bowl jerseys returned this week.