Kelsey Plum Breaks Single-Season Record for Most Points in D-1 Women's CBB

Kelsey Plum continues to make her mark in women's basketball.

The Washington Huskies star set the record for most points in a single season Monday, per ESPN Women's Hoops:

She ended up with 38 points and 11 assists in the Huskies' 108-82 win over the Oklahoma Sooners to earn a spot in the Sweet 16.

The All-American had already become the all-time leading scorer in Division I history earlier this season, breaking Jackie Stiles' mark of 3,393 points. She now has 3,498 points through the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Washington will take on Mississippi State on Friday as Plum tries to put her records further out of reach.