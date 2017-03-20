    Women's College Basketball

    Kelsey Plum Breaks Single-Season Record for Most Points in D-1 Women's CBB

    Washington's Kelsey Plum in action against Washington State in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
    Elaine Thompson/Associated Press
    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 20, 2017

    Kelsey Plum continues to make her mark in women's basketball.

    The Washington Huskies star set the record for most points in a single season Monday, per ESPN Women's Hoops:

    She ended up with 38 points and 11 assists in the Huskies' 108-82 win over the Oklahoma Sooners to earn a spot in the Sweet 16.

    The All-American had already become the all-time leading scorer in Division I history earlier this season, breaking Jackie Stiles' mark of 3,393 points. She now has 3,498 points through the second round of the NCAA tournament.

    Washington will take on Mississippi State on Friday as Plum tries to put her records further out of reach.

