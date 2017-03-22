NCAA Tournament 2017: Power Ranking the Sweet 16 Teams

16 of 17

Matt York/Associated Press

How They've Looked: Unstoppable. UCLA put on a shooting clinic in the first round against Kent State and didn't have any trouble with Cincinnati's staunch defense. Six Bruins averaged at least 10 points per game during the regular season. And in each tournament game thus far, five have hit that mark. The freshman duo of Lonzo Ball and TJ Leaf is every bit as good in the postseason as it was for the past four months.

Bread and Butter: Uptempo scoring. Cincinnati was able to keep UCLA from getting out and running too much, but this team loves to get the ball up the court for a good look as fast as possible. The Bruins are a little bit like the "Seven Seconds or Less" Phoenix Suns. They rank top 10 in the nation in three-point percentage, two-point percentage, turnover-percentage and assist rate, and they have not been held below 74 points in a game yet this season.

Achilles' Heel: Defense. The Bruins have been much better at this half of the game than they were in the first half of the season, but it's still a struggle. They don't force turnovers, they don't defend the three-point arc and they're just average on the defensive glass. It's not usually a problem, but if UCLA ever has a bad shooting night, its defense isn't much of a Plan B.

MVP: Ball. Why he never got more respect in the National Player of the Year debate is beyond explanation, but Ball has been perhaps the most valuable freshman point guard ever. He's a great (albeit unorthodox) shooter, an elite passer and a solid rebounder for his position. Also, Ball is a much better defender than anyone seems interested in giving him credit for. Without him, UCLA might have finished below .500 again.

Championship Blueprint: Run and score and do it some more. UCLA is hoping to put an end to the age-old theory that defense wins championships. The Bruins have averaged 88.0 points through two rounds, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see them go for 100 against Kentucky and/or North Carolina this coming weekend. Until they go cold from the field, they're one of the top candidates to win it all.