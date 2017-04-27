Myles Garrett to Browns: Twitter Reacts as DE Is Selected in 2017 NFL Draft

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Regardless of how his NFL career eventually turns out, Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett will be forever remembered as a No. 1 overall draft pick.

The Cleveland Browns selected Garrett with the top pick Thursday, and Twitter reacted accordingly.

Garrett had the production worthy of his draft status at the collegiate level. According to Sports Reference, he notched 31 sacks, 47 tackles for loss and seven forced fumbles in three seasons for the Aggies even though he dealt with injury issues at times.

He was such a force off the edge largely because of his athleticism and ability to explode into the backfield immediately after the snap. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com said Garrett possesses "disruptive potential on every snap" and noted the defensive end has the power to fight through blocks when he doesn't blow past them.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller pointed to that athleticism when putting Garrett in impressive company:

Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus didn't hold back when analyzing Garrett as a potential No. 1 overall pick:

The Texas A&M product was nearly unblockable for extended stretches during his college career and opened up holes for his teammates even when he wasn't the one making the tackle simply by drawing double-teams or forcing plays to different areas of the field.

If he can consistently do that at the NFL level, he will live up to the substantial hype that surrounded him before the draft and help turn around a floundering Browns franchise that hasn't made the playoffs since the 2002 campaign.

Cleveland was an abysmal 30th in the league in sacks last year, so shoring up its defensive front with Garrett is an ideal place to start a turnaround.