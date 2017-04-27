Solomon Thomas to 49ers: Twitter Reacts as DE Is Selected in 2017 NFL Draft

Solomon Thomas to 49ers: Twitter Reacts as DE Is Selected in 2017 NFL DraftApril 27, 2017
After trading down one spot, the San Francisco 49ers selected Solomon Thomas with the third overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
With San Francisco's new regime of head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch looking to build an identity, Thomas is the first key piece of that process.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Bay Area defense shaping up! 49ers take Stanford DE Solomon Thomas with the No. 3 overall pick. https://t.co/dLrJnyQ2ux4/28/2017, 12:29:59 AM
Matt Maiocco @MaioccoNBCS
Solomon Thomas is the call. The #49ers get the guy at 3, they would’ve taken at No. 2 and pick up two 3rd-round picks and a 4th-rounder.4/28/2017, 12:29:42 AM
Molly Knight @molly_knight
My dude @SollyThomas90 is the best Stanford defender I have ever seen and he also uses Beyoncé as his walk-up music. What else is there4/28/2017, 12:18:47 AM
NFL Network @nflnetwork
With the 3rd overall pick.. @49ers select @SollyThomas90! First non-QB from Stanford taken in the top 5 in the common draft era https://t.co/h00H9fRIs84/28/2017, 12:31:19 AM
Ian Wharton @NFLFilmStudy
That 49ers defensive line is going to be really fun as they develop. I believe Solomon Thomas has Ziggy Ansah-type talent.4/28/2017, 12:31:33 AM
Brian Murphy @knbrmurph
Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner, Solomon Thomas ... Pac-12 D-linemen haven't been known as beasts traditionally, but #49ers hope so.4/28/2017, 12:31:30 AM
Thomas' decision to leave the Stanford Cardinal after his junior season and jump to the NFL was a case of striking while the iron is hot. His numbers from 2016 aren't overly impressive. He had 8.5 sacks and 15.0 tackles for loss, up from 3.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss the year before.
Thomas left a lasting image in his final college game, though. He wreaked havoc on the North Carolina Tar Heels offensive line as the Cardinal won the Sun Bowl 25-23. His one sack and two tackles for loss don't tell the story of how dominant Thomas was throughout the victory.
Thomas was the first to get to Mitchell Trubisky—the No. 2 overall selection by the Chicago Bears—as the Tar Heels attempted a game-tying two-point conversion, courtesy of Stanford football's official Twitter account:
Stanford Football @StanfordFball
.@SollyThomas90's final play at Stanford was 🔥🔥🔥. #PartyInTheBackfield #GoStanford #BeatUNC https://t.co/wCtehPv3yt1/4/2017, 8:26:09 PM
There is a question as to where Thomas' future lies in the pros.
He ran a 4.69-second 40-yard dash and 4.28 20-yard shuttle at the NFL Scouting Combine, so he has the speed to play on the edge. Most of his time at Stanford was spent on the interior of the line, though, and at 6'3" and 273 pounds, he'd be slightly undersized to play at defensive tackle.
Leaving that issue aside, Thomas is an extremely skilled defensive lineman. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller raved about his hands:
Matt Miller @nfldraftscout
Solomon Thomas uses his hands really well. Like his ability best as a 43DE.1/3/2017, 6:45:21 PM
Matt Miller @nfldraftscout
Solomon Thomas has a better punch than any OT I've seen in this draft. And he plays DL1/13/2017, 12:47:32 AM
The Stanford star is arguably the second-best pass-rusher in the 2017 class behind Myles Garrett, and he's a more capable run defender than the Texas A&M defensive end.
Thomas' work could go unappreciated at times by fans since he may not collect a high volume of sacks—similar to Michael Bennett and Calais Campbell, who have combined for one double-digit-sack campaign in 17 NFL seasons.
Bennett and Campbell also have two Pro Bowls apiece to their name, and they're the eighth- and fifth-highest-paid defensive ends by average salary, per Spotrac.
The 49ers are in such a state that almost any rookie would represent an upgrade to their roster. Bolstering the defensive line wasn't San Francisco's biggest need going into the draft, but it makes sense.
When the 49ers were successful under former head coach Jim Harbaugh, they had one of the league's best defenses. Thomas' arrival signals a potential return to those days. He and DeForest Buckner should form a strong combination along the defensive line.