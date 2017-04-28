Eagles Draft Sidney Jones Despite Achilles Injury; Here's the Top Twitter Takes

Eagles Draft Sidney Jones Despite Achilles Injury; Here's the Top Twitter TakesApril 28, 2017
Washington cornerback Sidney Jones is headed to the Philadelphia Eagles after the squad took him with the No. 43 pick in the NFL draft.
With the 43rd-overall pick in the 2017 #NFLDraft, the #Eagles select CB Sidney Jones from Washington. #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/X9RJUYrOnl4/29/2017, 12:08:08 AM
Jones suffered a torn Achilles at his pro day, which leaves question marks about his future. At the very least, he will likely miss offseason workouts and could be limited as the season approaches.
After suffering a torn Achilles at his Pro Day, Sidney Jones is taken by the Eagles with the No. 43 overall pick. https://t.co/uu92NxojKi4/29/2017, 12:08:11 AM
Sidney Jones ain't helping them this year. Good pick Cowboys. I mean Eagles. That's early.4/29/2017, 12:05:48 AM
The Eagles get Sidney Jones. Perhaps the best CB in the class, but that Achilles injury had him fall. Could be great value.4/29/2017, 12:04:19 AM
Getting Sidney Jones in 2nd RD is a steal for the Eagles>Starred in CFB's best secondary. Once he's healthy he'll look like a 1st RD talent.4/29/2017, 12:07:08 AM
Sidney Jones is a really good player, and will be one after the injury, he just won't help them this year4/29/2017, 12:06:57 AM
The #Eagles go with big-time value: #Washington CB Sidney Jones (Achilles) at No. 43. He’ll start on NFI, back by October if needed.4/29/2017, 12:07:51 AM
#Eagles get starting-caliber CB in 2d round. But Sidney Jones won't likely be able to start from Day 1. Suffered Achilles tendon injury.4/29/2017, 12:04:37 AM
"Terrible injury," a scout told Mark Eckel of NJ.com. "He wasn't just one of the top corners, one of the top players. He's a really good kid, too. We loved him. Now, I don't know. You have to think about it [where you would take him]."
Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports provided his thoughts:
Hate to see this. Sidney Jones has had a great rise from unheralded recruit to lock-down CB. https://t.co/8frkHqWAbD3/11/2017, 8:37:39 PM
Instead of potentially going among the top 10 to 15 picks, Jones remained available until he was taken early in the second round.
When healthy, Jones has as much talent as almost anyone in a deep class at the position.
The 6'0", 186-pound player has good size for the position and impressive speed after running a 4.47-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. His athleticism and explosiveness before the injury were also among the best in the class.
What really separated him, however, were his technique and instincts to be a shutdown cornerback at the next level.
Mike Mayock of NFL Network listed Jones as the No. 1 cornerback in the class as of early March.
Jordan Plocher of Pro Football Focus noted how successful he was in college:
"Washington CB Sidney Jones scared opposing offensive coordinators. Opposing teams only threw at Jones 48 times all year." - @PFF_Jordan https://t.co/BJzzZq2pY92/14/2017, 4:15:06 AM
PFF College also noted he allowed just a 42.1 passer rating when quarterbacks were willing to throw his way, completing zero touchdown passes.
The Eagles know he has the talent to be a star on the defense; the only question is whether he can return to 100 percent health and when he will be able to contribute.
The secondary was a key area of need for the Eagles this offseason. Their 2016 group was ranked as the worst in the NFL by Matt Claassen of Pro Football Focus, who noted "all three of the team's top corners ranked in the top eight for total receiving yards allowed among all defenders in the league."
Jones may need time to get acclimated into the scheme due to his Achilles injury, but his athleticism and upside represent a clear upgrade for a Philadelphia team ready to compete with a better secondary in 2017.