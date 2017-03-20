Floyd Mayweather Says He'd Prefer to Fight Conor McGregor in Moscow, Russia

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor haven't formally agreed to a fight, but the unbeaten boxing star already has a preferred location for the event.

Mayweather said last Wednesday he'd be willing to fight McGregor in Moscow.

"Firstly we need to agree a fight and then after we can agree on a place," he said in an interview with Russian state-owned media network RT. "If somehow it turns out the fight will be in Moscow, then I have no problem. If I had to choose now then I would choose Moscow."

Assuming Mayweather and McGregor can clear all the hurdles necessary to get the deal done, Moscow would be an unlikely setting for their event.

Mayweather's last 14 fights dating back to his win over Zab Judah in April 2006 have occurred in the Las Vegas metropolitan area, and never once has he fought professionally outside the United States. For him to fight McGregor in the Russian capital would be a major surprise.

FloCombat's Duane Finley reported March 12 the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas has set aside June 10 as the date of Mayweather and McGregor's prospective bout. In an interview with FightHype.com, Mayweather said he wants McGregor this summer.

"I don't want to hear no more excuses about the money, about the UFC," he said (h/t USA Today's Mike Coppinger). "Sign the paper with the UFC so you can fight me in June. Simple and plain, let's fight in June."

However, McGregor told the Los Angeles Times' Lance Pugmire he's looking toward September to possibly take on Mayweather.

At the very least, it would appear the two sides are inching closer to hammering out the final details that stand in the way of their megafight.