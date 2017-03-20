Michael Phelps and Co. Get GOAT Treatment on Starbucks Coffee Cups

Someone at Starbucks loves Michael Phelps.

On Monday, the most decorated Olympian in history grabbed some coffee with his wife and a friend. Phelps' cup had "The GOAT" (greatest of all time) written on it, which is funny.

But his wife's cup said "Wife of GOAT," and his friend's said "Friend of GOAT." That's hilarious.

Phelps seemed to enjoy the gesture.



[Instagram]