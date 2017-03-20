Tom Brady's Missing Super Bowl 51 Jersey Located by FBI, NFL Security

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

The mystery of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl 51 jersey has been solved, the NFL announced on Monday morning.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer first reported NFL security and the FBI found Brady's jersey and were in the process of returning it to the Patriots.

During an appearance on FS1's The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Glazer showed a portion of the footage used by authorities to track down the jersey:

Glazer added the FBI became involved because the jersey was found on "foreign soil." He then reported the "NFL believes the jersey was stolen by someone posing as [an] international media member."

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the person in question is Mauricio Ortega, noting his newspaper will be releasing a statement on the incident. Rapoport, via Conor Orr of NFL.com, added Ortega is a former executive with La Prensa, a Mexican newspaper.

Glazer later reported, via Will Brinson of CBS Sports, that the Denver Broncos believe Ortega "may have also taken Von Miller's cleats and jersey" after Super Bowl 50.

Brady's Super Bowl jersey became a hot topic of discussion following the Patriots' 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

In the locker room after the game, the NFL provided video taken by NFL Network's Dan Hanzus with Brady unable to locate his jersey:

Brady was asked about the situation during his postgame press conference, saying, "I put it in my bag and then came out and it wasn't there anymore, so it's unfortunate because that's a nice piece of memorabilia. So if it shows up on eBay somewhere, someone let me know, try to track that down."

Three days after the Super Bowl, a Houston Police Department spokesperson told A.J. Perez of USA Today they had assigned "several" investigators in an attempt to locate Brady's jersey.

The police report from the Houston Police Department, which TMZ obtained, estimated the jersey to be worth $500,000.

The Patriots' 25-point comeback over the Falcons on Feb. 5 gave Brady an NFL-record five Super Bowl wins as a starting quarterback.