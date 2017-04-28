Malik McDowell to Seahawks: Twitter Reacts as DT Is Selected in 2017 NFL Draft

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks added to their defensive line with the selection of Michigan State's Malik McDowell with the No. 35 pick of the 2017 NFL draft.

McDowell is one of the top interior linemen in the class, with the type of size and athleticism that makes scouts drool over his potential.

At 6'6", 295 pounds, he ran a 4.85-second 40-yard dash while showing excellent explosiveness at the NFL Scouting Combine. With long arms that measured at 34 3/4", he has all the physical specifications you want from the position.

Chris Burke of Sports Illustrated summed it up nicely:

The question for McDowell stems from his mentality.

"Worst interview we did," a scout told Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports.

"With [McDowell], I can't figure out what makes this kid tick," another team said, per Edholm. "He might be the type who, maybe he falls [in the draft] and it lights a fire under him. I don't know. But I need that light on more often, and he didn't like it when we asked him about that."

This sentiment has been shared by other evaluators:

McDowell was highly productive as a sophomore, totaling 41 tackles, with 13 going for a loss. He also forced two fumbles and returned an interception for a touchdown. His numbers dropped a bit during his junior season (34 tackles, seven for loss), but he was still a force in the middle of the defensive line for Michigan State, earning All-Big Ten honors for the second year in a row.

The challenge for him will be to show more consistency in the pros, where he can use his athletic ability to become a true force on the defensive line.

With the size to play right away and as much upside as almost anyone in the class, the Seahawks could have drafted a steal in Round 2.

The Seahawks traded down three times before making McDowell their first selection in this year's draft. He's a terrific fit for what Seattle likes to run defensively, plugging the middle of the line as a run-stopper and showing the potential to be a dominant pass-rusher.

McDowell didn't always show his best stuff at Michigan State, only registering 1.5 sacks last season, but the Seahawks have a knack for betting on ceiling in the draft. It's worked well for the franchise over the last five years, so there's no reason to stop now.