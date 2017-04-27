Mike Williams to Chargers: Twitter Reacts as WR Is Selected in 2017 NFL Draft

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Mike Williams with the seventh overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Pro Football Focus noted how effective Williams was on deeper throws:

ESPN.com's Jeff Borzello and NFL.com's Matt Harmon see the Chargers airing it out offensively with the addition of Williams:

Here's how others reacted to the pick:

Williams rebounded impressively in 2016 after missing almost all of 2015 due to a neck injury. He caught 98 passes for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns. The junior was also excellent in the College Football Playoff, finishing with 14 receptions, 190 receiving yards and a touchdown as the Clemson Tigers won a national championship.

A big question around Williams following the 2016 season was how quickly he'd run the 40-yard dash. At 6'4", he doesn't need to possess blinding speed but will require enough quickness to pose a threat to opposing secondaries.

Williams declined to run at the NFL Scouting Combine, instead waiting until Clemson's pro day. The NFL shared replays of his two runs:

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller reported Williams ran between 4.55 and 4.58 seconds after speaking to NFL scouts who timed his runs.

"If [Williams] was already your top receiver in this class—and for me, he is—then you keep him in that spot," Miller wrote. "If you didn't like Williams' game before now, the 4.55 time probably won't change anything."

For some perspective, Mike Evans, who's an inch taller, ran a 4.53-second 40-yard dash at the combine, and Mike Thomas, who's an inch shorter, ran it in 4.57 seconds. Both Evans and Thomas have had success at the next level, so speed shouldn't be an issue for Williams.

Pro Football Focus compared Williams to Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery: "Like Jeffery, Williams is physical at the catch point and capable of turning off-target throws into completions. Both receivers can win in the short game while providing a downfield threat in contested situations."

Los Angeles fans would likely be more than content to see Williams make an impact similar to Jeffery's.

Jeffery was a Pro Bowler in 2013, and he's a handful for any defense when he's at 100 percent. Injuries have been a problem for the 27-year-old throughout his career, though—an issue that the Chargers will be hopeful doesn't afflict Williams.