Twitter Reacts as Ravens Make Marlon Humphrey 1st Alabama Player Drafted in 2017

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Marlon Humphrey reached two College Football Playoff national championship games and will continue his football career in the NFL after the Baltimore Ravens drafted him with the No. 16 overall pick Thursday.



Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site liked the selection:

The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec, however, didn't see the pick coming:

Here's how others reacted to the Ravens' choice:

From a production standpoint, Humphrey finished his two collegiate seasons on the field with five interceptions, 13 passes defended and three forced fumbles, per Sports Reference.

While that is solid, NFL teams were likely more attracted by his upside. His NFL.com draft profile pointed to his "hard-charging makeup speed" and ability to use that to cut off throwing lanes and cover ground when he is beaten.

The profile also described Humphrey in a way that indicates he will not be afraid to deal with NFL wide receivers: "Timid receivers should take the day off. Aggressive from press with a powerful punch. Looks to intimidate when the opportunity arises. Drives receivers out of bounds and out of the play if their vertical release takes them too close to the boundary. Will not let a blocking receiver punk him."

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller was high on Humphrey leading up to the draft:

Like many college prospects, Humphrey probably needs some experience at the next level before he can be counted on as a No. 1 cornerback like he was with the Crimson Tide, but his physicality and speed in the secondary will serve him well as he develops for the Ravens.