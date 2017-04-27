Twitter Reacts as Ravens Make Marlon Humphrey 1st Alabama Player Drafted in 2017

Twitter Reacts as Ravens Make Marlon Humphrey 1st Alabama Player Drafted in 2017April 27, 2017
Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Marlon Humphrey reached two College Football Playoff national championship games and will continue his football career in the NFL after the Baltimore Ravens drafted him with the No. 16 overall pick Thursday.
Baltimore Ravens @Ravens
Welcome to Baltimore, @marlon_humphrey! #WelcomeToTheFlock https://t.co/i3yNxfoZ5h4/28/2017, 2:07:54 AM
Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site liked the selection:
Ryan Mink @ryanmink
The Ravens picked CB Marlon Humphrey. They went into the offseason wanting to upgrade the secondary. They've done that in a big way.4/28/2017, 2:08:34 AM
The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec, however, didn't see the pick coming:
Jeff Zrebiec @jeffzrebiecsun
Shocking pick by the Ravens who select CB Marlon Humphrey, the one Alabama player nobody expected Ravens to take.4/28/2017, 2:07:03 AM
Here's how others reacted to the Ravens' choice:
Garrett Downing @gdowning14
Ravens secondary this year: Marlon Humphrey, Jimmy Smith, Eric Weddle, Tony Jefferson, Brandon Carr, Tavon Young. Hard not to like that.4/28/2017, 2:09:05 AM
Mac Jones @MacJones_10
Let's goooooooo @marlon_humphrey #RollTide4/28/2017, 2:09:16 AM
NFL Network @nflnetwork
CB @marlon_humphrey is headed to the @Ravens! Sixth 1st Round Defensive Back from @AlabamaFTBL in first round Since 2010 https://t.co/qMZEZ1sDLC4/28/2017, 2:08:56 AM
SiriusXM NFL Radio @SiriusXMNFL
.@Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome took an @AlabamaFTBL player??? Really??? Ok, not shocking. CB Marlon Humphrey gets picked at No. 164/28/2017, 2:08:31 AM
Jon Ledyard @LedyardNFLDraft
Ravens needed a corner, Humphrey fits the bill completely. They're gonna love his run support and physicality. Not a finished product.4/28/2017, 2:08:32 AM
From a production standpoint, Humphrey finished his two collegiate seasons on the field with five interceptions, 13 passes defended and three forced fumbles, per Sports Reference.
While that is solid, NFL teams were likely more attracted by his upside. His NFL.com draft profile pointed to his "hard-charging makeup speed" and ability to use that to cut off throwing lanes and cover ground when he is beaten.
The profile also described Humphrey in a way that indicates he will not be afraid to deal with NFL wide receivers: "Timid receivers should take the day off. Aggressive from press with a powerful punch. Looks to intimidate when the opportunity arises. Drives receivers out of bounds and out of the play if their vertical release takes them too close to the boundary. Will not let a blocking receiver punk him."
Bleacher Report's Matt Miller was high on Humphrey leading up to the draft:
Matt Miller @nfldraftscout
Humphrey: Fast, aggressive corner. Great length/height ratio. Can press. Recovery speed ++. Struggles to locate the ball & flip hips. Rd1-22/2/2017, 10:00:03 PM
Like many college prospects, Humphrey probably needs some experience at the next level before he can be counted on as a No. 1 cornerback like he was with the Crimson Tide, but his physicality and speed in the secondary will serve him well as he develops for the Ravens.