Malik Hooker to Colts: Twitter Reacts as FS Is Selected in 2017 NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts used the No. 15 pick to take safety Malik Hooker of Ohio State, one of the top defensive playmakers in the draft.

Hooker was all over the field this past season for the Buckeyes, tallying 74 tackles, seven interceptions and an NCAA-best three returns for a touchdown.

He has good size at 6'1", 206 pounds, and enough speed and athleticism to expect him to continue this type of production in the pros. Still, it's his instincts that set him apart from the rest of the players at his position. He's always finding a way to be around the football while covering lots of ground in the secondary.

Hooker is still raw with only one season as a starter at Ohio State. He still needs to improve against the run and has to make sure he isn't cheating to make a play.

There are also health concerns, as he needed surgeries on both a torn labrum and a hernia after his season ended.

However, he explained in March that he's "progressing a lot faster than everybody thinks," per NFL.com.

While the Colts might want to be careful about overworking him early, he has the talent and awareness necessary to make an immediate impact in his new location. If he reaches his potential, he could become one of the best in the league at his position.