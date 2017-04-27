Malik Hooker to Colts: Twitter Reacts as FS Is Selected in 2017 NFL Draft

Malik Hooker to Colts: Twitter Reacts as FS Is Selected in 2017 NFL DraftApril 27, 2017
The Indianapolis Colts used the No. 15 pick to take safety Malik Hooker of Ohio State, one of the top defensive playmakers in the draft.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Another defensive back from THEE Ohio State! Colts take safety Malik Hooker with the No. 15 overall pick. https://t.co/kQSqyiaPPs4/28/2017, 2:00:34 AM
Indianapolis Colts @Colts
Welcome to the #Colts @MalikHooker24! #ColtsDraft https://t.co/oqXTOSEP8A4/28/2017, 2:00:11 AM
The MMQB's Albert Breer questioned if Hooker can live up to the standard set by one of the greatest safeties in NFL history:
Albert Breer @AlbertBreer
Colts coach Chuck Pagano worked with Ed Reed. Now he gets ... the next one?4/28/2017, 1:56:25 AM
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Bleacher Report's Doug Farrar were surprised the Colts had the opportunity to get Hooker:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
#OSU S Malik Hooker falls to the #Colts at No. 15. A player they never thought would be available.4/28/2017, 2:00:05 AM
Doug Farrar @BR_DougFarrar
I'm a bit shocked Hooker lasted this long. Deep-field safeties are so rare, and so important.4/28/2017, 2:01:43 AM
Here's how others reacted to the pick:
Zak Keefer @zkeefer
#Colts take Ohio State safety Malik Hooker. He's the 1st safety the Colts have ever taken in the 1st round of the 33-year Indianapolis era.4/28/2017, 1:59:42 AM
Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless
Malik Hooker is a terrific pick by Indy. Leaped off my TV screen. Some Ed Reed in him. Will intercept Luck a lot in practice.4/28/2017, 2:02:14 AM
Jason La Canfora @JasonLaCanfora
Colts take S Malik Hooker. Has some Ed Reed in his game and Colts coach Chuck Pagano goes way back with Ed Reed. DL made sense too here4/28/2017, 2:01:08 AM
Ben Volin @BenVolin
Colts were horrible in the trenches the last two years. But they take Ohio State S Malik Hooker with the 15th pick4/28/2017, 2:00:18 AM
Charley Casserly @CharleyCasserly
Malik Hooker is a Top 10 talent #colts4/28/2017, 2:03:32 AM
Hooker was all over the field this past season for the Buckeyes, tallying 74 tackles, seven interceptions and an NCAA-best three returns for a touchdown.
He has good size at 6'1", 206 pounds, and enough speed and athleticism to expect him to continue this type of production in the pros. Still, it's his instincts that set him apart from the rest of the players at his position. He's always finding a way to be around the football while covering lots of ground in the secondary.
Bleacher Report's Matt Miller provided a quick scouting report on the talented safety:
Matt Miller @nfldraftscout
Malik Hooker: Range is Earl Thomas-like. Ball skills are rare! Finds & flows to the ball w/speed. Avg. tackler. Instincts/vision are elite.2/16/2017, 9:11:35 PM
He wasn't the only one to create a flattering comparison. Mike Mayock of NFL Network also thinks highly of the player's upside:
NFL Network @nflnetwork
According to @MikeMayock, Malik Hooker is comparable to Ed Reed and Earl Thomas. 👀 ▶️ https://t.co/sNet0fsHBy https://t.co/h9A98sx1LF3/7/2017, 2:00:10 AM
Hooker is still raw with only one season as a starter at Ohio State. He still needs to improve against the run and has to make sure he isn't cheating to make a play.
There are also health concerns, as he needed surgeries on both a torn labrum and a hernia after his season ended.
However, he explained in March that he's "progressing a lot faster than everybody thinks," per NFL.com.
While the Colts might want to be careful about overworking him early, he has the talent and awareness necessary to make an immediate impact in his new location. If he reaches his potential, he could become one of the best in the league at his position.