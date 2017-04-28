Raekwon McMillan to Dolphins: Twitter Reacts as LB Is Selected in 2017 NFL Draft

Raekwon McMillan to Dolphins: Twitter Reacts as LB Is Selected in 2017 NFL DraftApril 28, 2017
Another Ohio State Buckeye was selected in the 2017 NFL draft when the Miami Dolphins picked linebacker Raekwon McMillan with the No. 54 overall pick Friday.
Yahoo Sports' Pat Forde and The Ringer's Michael Lombardi thought the Dolphins got great value in the second round:
Pat Forde @YahooForde
Raekwon McMillan to the Dolphins. Congrats, Fish. You got a potential steal 22 picks into the second round.4/29/2017, 12:54:45 AM
Michael Lombardi @mlombardiNFL
I liked the Raekwon McMillan pick by the Fins. He can run, shows toughness and can play vs all formations.4/29/2017, 12:52:30 AM
The Miami Herald's Armando Salguero was a little more reserved in his evaluation of the pick:
Armando Salguero @ArmandoSalguero
The draft gurus were not overly excited about Raekwon McMillan. Had him as a third rounder. Oh well.4/29/2017, 12:51:04 AM
Armando Salguero @ArmandoSalguero
Thing with Raekwon McMillan is no one pre-draft was saying he's definite a Day 1 starter.4/29/2017, 12:54:12 AM
Salguero tweeted that McMillan was overcome with emotion during his conference call after the selection:
Armando Salguero @ArmandoSalguero
Raekwon McMillan is getting quite emotional on his conference call with media. Seems to be crying.4/29/2017, 12:56:14 AM
Armando Salguero @ArmandoSalguero
Full on weeping by Raekwon McMillan on conference call. Touching. Really was.4/29/2017, 12:59:04 AM
Here's how others reacted to the pick:
Ian Wharton @NFLFilmStudy
I didn't expect Miami to prioritize linebacker but Raekwon McMillan is as clean as they come. First-round grade on my board. MLB/SAM hammer.4/29/2017, 12:56:32 AM
Matthew Cannata @PhinsiderRadio
The Miami Dolphins were targeting Raekwon McMillan the entire time and they got their man.4/29/2017, 12:57:04 AM
Brad Fralick @BradFralickWYFF
LB Raekwon McMillan is a great pick by Miami.. I was super impressed with him when we talked with him in Arizona this year4/29/2017, 12:57:03 AM
Omar Kelly @OmarKelly
The Dolphins have selected Ohio State's Raekwon McMillan, who is an intelligent inside linebacker.4/29/2017, 12:48:05 AM
McMillan was one of the most productive linebackers in the country in recent years and notched 119 tackles in 2015 and 102 tackles in 2016, per Sports Reference. While he had just six sacks in his career and is not someone who blitzes a lot, he is capable of stuffing the run and pursuing ball-carriers from sideline to sideline.
He also displayed plenty of leadership skills in the center of Ohio State's formidable defense, which caught the attention of Luke Easterling of USA Today's Draft Wire:
Luke Easterling @LukeEasterling
Multiple teams in the bottom half of R1 could use a physical, athletic leader at LB. Raekwon McMillan & Jarrad Davis are perfect fits.3/8/2017, 3:37:23 PM
McMillan's NFL.com draft profile praised his ability to play a step ahead and pointed to his understanding of angles, ability to read keys and tendency to use "good anticipation of lane choice by the runner."
McMillan played middle linebacker for the Buckeyes, but NFL.com's Lance Zierlein said he could ultimately move to the outside at the NFL level and "has the potential to become an average starter in the league."
Miami certainly hopes McMillan becomes more than just average after using a fairly early pick on him, and he has the track record at Ohio State to suggest he can be once he adjusts to the NFL game.