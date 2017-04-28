Raekwon McMillan to Dolphins: Twitter Reacts as LB Is Selected in 2017 NFL Draft

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Another Ohio State Buckeye was selected in the 2017 NFL draft when the Miami Dolphins picked linebacker Raekwon McMillan with the No. 54 overall pick Friday.

Yahoo Sports' Pat Forde and The Ringer's Michael Lombardi thought the Dolphins got great value in the second round:

The Miami Herald's Armando Salguero was a little more reserved in his evaluation of the pick:

Salguero tweeted that McMillan was overcome with emotion during his conference call after the selection:

Here's how others reacted to the pick:

McMillan was one of the most productive linebackers in the country in recent years and notched 119 tackles in 2015 and 102 tackles in 2016, per Sports Reference. While he had just six sacks in his career and is not someone who blitzes a lot, he is capable of stuffing the run and pursuing ball-carriers from sideline to sideline.

He also displayed plenty of leadership skills in the center of Ohio State's formidable defense, which caught the attention of Luke Easterling of USA Today's Draft Wire:

McMillan's NFL.com draft profile praised his ability to play a step ahead and pointed to his understanding of angles, ability to read keys and tendency to use "good anticipation of lane choice by the runner."

McMillan played middle linebacker for the Buckeyes, but NFL.com's Lance Zierlein said he could ultimately move to the outside at the NFL level and "has the potential to become an average starter in the league."

Miami certainly hopes McMillan becomes more than just average after using a fairly early pick on him, and he has the track record at Ohio State to suggest he can be once he adjusts to the NFL game.