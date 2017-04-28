Ryan Ramczyk to Saints: Twitter Reacts as OT Is Selected in 2017 NFL Draft

Ryan Ramczyk to Saints: Twitter Reacts as OT Is Selected in 2017 NFL DraftApril 28, 2017
The New Orleans Saints upgraded their offensive line by selecting Wisconsin tackle Ryan Ramczyk with the No. 32 pick of the 2017 NFL draft.
With the 32nd pick in the #NFLDraft, the #Saints select Wisconsin OT Ryan Ramczyk! #SaintsDraft https://t.co/IgmMXUGchv4/28/2017, 3:44:14 AM
Ramczyk virtually came out of nowhere this past college football season to become one of the top linemen in the country.
To finish off the first round, the #Saints take #Wisconsin OT Ryan Ramczyk, who now will block for Adrian Peterson.4/28/2017, 3:44:40 AM
Last but not least Ryan Ramczyk!!! Great player and great person. #OnWisconsin4/28/2017, 3:45:35 AM
Prospects at the #NFLDraft picked their walk-up songs. Ryan Ramczyk: "Jump Around" - House of Pain #OnWisconsin 👐 https://t.co/e4x5oE9f4o4/27/2017, 11:35:10 PM
#Saints get #Badgers OT Ryan Ramczyk, big badass starter once Strief is done (2018). Will play often, NO among league leaders in 6OL looks https://t.co/23BOzyFnwN4/28/2017, 3:48:09 AM
The 6'6", 310-pound player began his career at Division III UW-Stevens Point, playing for two years before transferring to Wisconsin. After sitting out the next season, he started the first game in 2016 and became a dominant force for the Badgers.
He was a unanimous All-American at left tackle and, according to Pro Football Focus, was the top run-blocker in the country:
Ryan Ramczyk’s 84.6 run-blocking grade led all FBS offensive tackles in 2016. Scouting report: https://t.co/OS48S5x2h83/3/2017, 2:45:02 PM
Gil Brandt of NFL.com doesn't believe the lack of high-level competition should hurt him:
Looking forward to seeing @BadgerFootball's Ryan Ramczyk work out. My No. 1 OT in draft. Not a lot of D1 exp but has on-field mean streak.3/3/2017, 3:54:01 PM
Ramczyk was forced to undergo hip surgery after the season but noted in March that he was ahead of schedule in his recovery, per Alex Marvez of Sirius XM. He was also confident in his health at the NFL Scouting Combine, via NFL CFB:
Ryan Ramczyk says his doctor told him "everything looks clean" with his hip surgery. Added he should be ready for camp, maybe OTAs. https://t.co/qtl7BQmrO53/2/2017, 8:21:27 PM
Assuming his medicals clear, the Saints will get a high-quality tackle who can make an immediate impact while also having plenty of room to grow. Considering his lack of experience, his technique is sure to improve with time.
In a draft class with fewer top offensive line prospects than usual, Ramczyk might have been the best available, and he should be a useful part of the offense going forward.
The Saints have Drew Brees, who turned 38 in January, at quarterback. His age will inevitably lead to concerns about durability, though he's only missed two games in 11 seasons with New Orleans.
Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus ranked the Saints' offensive line as the NFL's 12th-best in 2016, despite left tackle Terron Armstead being limited to seven games.
Ramczyk gives Saints head coach Sean Payton more depth on the offensive line and a potential star at tackle with the proper development. The Saints need to start playing more physical if they want to improve on three straight years with a 7-9 record.