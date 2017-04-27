Evan Engram to Giants: Twitter Reacts as TE Is Selected in 2017 NFL Draft

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Former Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram was selected by the New York Giants with the 23rd pick in the first round Thursday, giving the team an exciting new weapon in the passing game.

After the selection, there was plenty of reaction to the addition of the playmaker:

Certainly, one of the most interesting questions surrounding Engram is whether he'll truly be a tight end at the next level, a wide receiver or settle into a hybrid role between the two.

Dane Brugler of NFLDraftScout.com sees him as a receiver, for instance:

There's little doubt Engram has the athleticism to play wide receiver, as he posted an epic 4.42 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, per ESPN Stats & Information:

Engram also posted 19 bench-press reps and a 36" vertical jump at the combine.

He backed up those numbers with his play on the field, however, evidenced by this highlight reel posted by the NFL:

But Pro Football Focus noted in its analysis of Engram's game that if he doesn't become a better blocker, he may not make as impressive an impact at the next level:

Engram has the potential to be a useful chess piece in the receiving game when matched up against cumbersome linebackers and safeties. At his size right now though NFL defenses could consider matching him up with slot-corners; and as athletic as he is, he’s not crazy athletic to the point where some of the more hybrid linebacker’s we’re seeing in the NFL will have consistent issues keeping up with him. Engram offers little as a blocker, so until he bulks up and cleans up that aspect of his game he could struggle to see the field.

Not everyone agrees with that argument, however.

"Engram is at his best as a receiving option, but he does not receive the credit he deserves for being willing and at least adequate when blocking on the edge," Josh Norris of Rotoworld wrote. "He can be an asset to any passing offense."

And there are those who believe he'll thrive as a "move" tight end at the next level, however.

"Outside of O.J. Howard, I think Engram is the best tight end in this draft for what he is going to offer," an AFC national scout told Lance Zierlein of NFL.com. "He's just like Jordan Reed. He's going to get open against everyone they put on him and that guy competes, too."

The Reed comparison is high praise. When the Washington tight end is healthy, he's one of the most dynamic tight ends in football.

It's the sort of role Engram envisions himself playing, as he told reporters in early March, per Troy Renck of TheDenverChannel.com:

There's little doubt Engram has the chance to be a major playmaker in the passing game. His career trajectory likely will be determined by the role the Giants see him playing, however, and whether Engram is versatile enough to either improve as a blocker or shift full time to wide receiver.

But his talent is tantalizing, and his ceiling is as high as most of the tight ends and wideouts in this draft class.